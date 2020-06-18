2020 Pac-12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the Pac-12? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
Pac-12 Schedules, Predictions
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Championship Prediction
Oregon vs. USC
2020 Pac-12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
North Cal | Oregon | Oregon State
Stanford | Washington | Washington State
South Arizona | Arizona State | Colorado
UCLA | USC | Utah
Pac-12 North Schedules, Predictions
2020 Cal Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 7-6
2020 Cal Preview
Aug. 29 at UNLV W
Sept. 5 TCU W
Sept. 12 Cal Poly W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 Utah W
Oct. 3 at Washington State L
Oct. 10 at USC L
Oct. 17 Oregon W
Oct. 24 at Oregon State L
Oct. 31 Washington L
Nov. 7 at Arizona State L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Stanford W
Nov. 28 UCLA W
2020 Oregon Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 8-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 12-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Oregon Preview
Sept. 5 North Dakota State W
Sept. 12 Ohio State L
Sept. 19 Hawaii W
Sept. 26 at Colorado W
Oct. 3 Washington W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Cal L
Oct. 24 Stanford W
Oct. 31 at Arizona W
Nov. 7 USC W
Nov. 13 Arizona State W
Nov. 21 at Washington State W
Nov. 28 at Oregon State W
2020 Oregon State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 5-7, 2018: 2-10
2020 Oregon State Preview
Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State L
Sept. 12 Colorado State W
Sept. 19 Portland State W
Sept. 26 Washington State W
Oct. 3 at Arizona State L
Oct. 10 at Washington L
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Cal W
Oct. 31 at Stanford L
Nov. 7 UCLA W
Nov. 14 at Utah L
Nov. 21 Arizona W
Nov. 28 Oregon L
2020 Stanford Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 5-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 4-8, 2018: 9-4
2020 Stanford Preview
Sept. 5 William & Mary W
Sept. 12 at Arizona W
Sept. 19 USC W
Sept. 26 at UCLA L
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 at Notre Dame L
Oct. 17 Washington State W
Oct. 24 at Oregon L
Oct. 30 Oregon State W
Nov. 7 at Washington L
Nov. 14 Colorado W
Nov. 21 at Cal L
Nov. 28 BYU W
2020 Washington Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 6-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-4
2020 Washington Preview
Sept. 5 Michigan W
Sept. 12 Sacramento State W
Sept. 19 Utah State W
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at Oregon L
Oct. 10 Oregon State W
Oct. 17 at Utah L
Oct. 23 Arizona W
Oct. 31 at Cal W
Nov. 7 Stanford W
Nov. 14 at USC L
Nov. 21 Colorado W
Nov. 27 at Washington State W
2020 Washington State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-6
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 6-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 6-7, 2018: 11-2
2020 Washington State Preview
Sept. 5 at Utah State W
Sept. 12 Houston W
Sept. 19 Idaho W
Sept. 26 at Oregon State L
Oct. 3 Cal W
Oct. 10 Utah W
Oct. 17 at Stanford L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Arizona State W
Nov. 7 at Colorado L
Nov. 14 at UCLA L
Nov. 21 Oregon L
Nov. 27 Washington L