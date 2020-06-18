2020 Pac-12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the Pac-12? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Pac-12 Schedules, Predictions

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Championship Prediction

Oregon vs. USC

2020 Pac-12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

North Cal | Oregon | Oregon State

Stanford | Washington | Washington State

South Arizona | Arizona State | Colorado

UCLA | USC | Utah

Pac-12 North Schedules, Predictions

2020 Cal Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 4-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 8-5, 2018: 7-6

2020 Cal Preview

Aug. 29 at UNLV W

Sept. 5 TCU W

Sept. 12 Cal Poly W

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Utah W

Oct. 3 at Washington State L

Oct. 10 at USC L

Oct. 17 Oregon W

Oct. 24 at Oregon State L

Oct. 31 Washington L

Nov. 7 at Arizona State L

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Stanford W

Nov. 28 UCLA W

2020 Oregon Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 8-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 12-2, 2018: 9-4

2020 Oregon Preview

Sept. 5 North Dakota State W

Sept. 12 Ohio State L

Sept. 19 Hawaii W

Sept. 26 at Colorado W

Oct. 3 Washington W

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Cal L

Oct. 24 Stanford W

Oct. 31 at Arizona W

Nov. 7 USC W

Nov. 13 Arizona State W

Nov. 21 at Washington State W

Nov. 28 at Oregon State W

2020 Oregon State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 4-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2019: 5-7, 2018: 2-10

2020 Oregon State Preview

Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State L

Sept. 12 Colorado State W

Sept. 19 Portland State W

Sept. 26 Washington State W

Oct. 3 at Arizona State L

Oct. 10 at Washington L

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Cal W

Oct. 31 at Stanford L

Nov. 7 UCLA W

Nov. 14 at Utah L

Nov. 21 Arizona W

Nov. 28 Oregon L

2020 Stanford Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 5-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 4-8, 2018: 9-4

2020 Stanford Preview

Sept. 5 William & Mary W

Sept. 12 at Arizona W

Sept. 19 USC W

Sept. 26 at UCLA L

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at Notre Dame L

Oct. 17 Washington State W

Oct. 24 at Oregon L

Oct. 30 Oregon State W

Nov. 7 at Washington L

Nov. 14 Colorado W

Nov. 21 at Cal L

Nov. 28 BYU W

2020 Washington Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 6-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-4

2020 Washington Preview

Sept. 5 Michigan W

Sept. 12 Sacramento State W

Sept. 19 Utah State W

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at Oregon L

Oct. 10 Oregon State W

Oct. 17 at Utah L

Oct. 23 Arizona W

Oct. 31 at Cal W

Nov. 7 Stanford W

Nov. 14 at USC L

Nov. 21 Colorado W

Nov. 27 at Washington State W

2020 Washington State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-6

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 6-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 6-7, 2018: 11-2

2020 Washington State Preview

Sept. 5 at Utah State W

Sept. 12 Houston W

Sept. 19 Idaho W

Sept. 26 at Oregon State L

Oct. 3 Cal W

Oct. 10 Utah W

Oct. 17 at Stanford L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Arizona State W

Nov. 7 at Colorado L

Nov. 14 at UCLA L

Nov. 21 Oregon L

Nov. 27 Washington L

NEXT: Pac-12 South Schedules, Predictions