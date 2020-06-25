2020 Big Ten Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the Big Ten? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Big Ten Schedules, Predictions

2020 Preseason Big Ten Championship Prediction

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

2020 Big Ten Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota

Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

Big Ten East Schedules, Predictions

2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7

2020 Indiana Preview

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin L

Sept. 12 WKU W

Sept. 19 Ball State W

Sept. 26 at UConn W

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Maryland W

Oct. 17 at Rutgers W

Oct. 24 Michigan State W

Oct. 31 Penn State L

Nov. 7 at Ohio State L

Nov. 14 Illinois W

Nov. 21 at Michigan L

Nov. 28 Purdue W

2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 1-8

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7

2020 Maryland Preview

Sept. 5 Towson W

Sept. 12 Northern Illinois W

Sept. 19 at West Virginia L

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 Minnesota L

Oct. 10 at Indiana L

Oct. 17 at Northwestern L

Oct. 24 Wisconsin L

Oct. 31 Rutgers W

Nov. 7 at Michigan L

Nov. 14 Ohio State L

Nov. 21 at Penn State L

Nov. 28 Michigan State L

2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 8-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3

2020 Michigan Preview

Sept. 5 at Washington L

Sept. 12 Ball State W

Sept. 19 Arkansas State W

Sept. 26 Wisconsin W

Oct. 3 Penn State W

Oct. 10 at Michigan State W

Oct. 17 at Minnesota W

Oct. 24 Purdue W

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Maryland W

Nov. 14 at Rutgers W

Nov. 21 Indiana W

Nov. 28 at Ohio State L

2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 4-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6

2020 Michigan State Preview

Sept. 5 Northwestern W

Sept. 12 at BYU L

Sept. 19 Toledo W

Sept. 26 Miami W

Oct. 3 at Iowa L

Oct. 10 Michigan L

Oct. 17 Ohio State L

Oct. 24 at Indiana L

Oct. 31 Minnesota W

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 at Penn State L

Nov. 21 Rutgers W

Nov. 28 at Maryland W

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 8-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1

2020 Ohio State Preview

Sept. 5 Bowling Green W

Sept. 12 at Oregon W

Sept. 19 Buffalo W

Sept. 26 Rutgers W

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Iowa W

Oct. 17 at Michigan State W

Oct. 24 at Penn State L

Oct. 31 Nebraska W

Nov. 7 Indiana W

Nov. 14 at Maryland W

Nov. 21 at Illinois W

Nov. 28 Michigan W

2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 7-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4

2020 Penn State Preview

Sept. 5 Kent State W

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech W

Sept. 19 San Jose State W

Sept. 26 Northwestern W

Oct. 3 at Michigan L

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Iowa W

Oct. 24 Ohio State W

Oct. 31 at Indiana W

Nov. 7 at Nebraska L

Nov. 14 Michigan State W

Nov. 21 Maryland W

Nov. 28 at Rutgers W

2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 1-8

2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11

2020 Rutgers Preview

Sept. 5 Monmouth W

Sept. 12 Syracuse L

Sept. 19 at Temple W

Sept. 26 at Ohio State L

Oct. 3 Illinois W

Oct. 10 at Purdue L

Oct. 17 Indiana L

Oct. 24 Nebraska L

Oct. 31 at Maryland L

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Michigan L

Nov. 21 at Michigan State L

Nov. 28 Penn State L

NEXT: Big Ten West Schedules, Predictions