2020 Big Ten Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten

By 2 hours ago

By |

What’s going to happen this college football season in the Big Ten? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game. 

Big Ten Schedules, Predictions

2020 Preseason Big Ten Championship Prediction
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

2020 Big Ten Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan
Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers
West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota
Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

Big Ten East Schedules, Predictions

2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 6-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Indiana Preview

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin L
Sept. 12 WKU W
Sept. 19 Ball State W
Sept. 26 at UConn W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Maryland W
Oct. 17 at Rutgers W
Oct. 24 Michigan State W
Oct. 31 Penn State L
Nov. 7 at Ohio State L
Nov. 14 Illinois W
Nov. 21 at Michigan L
Nov. 28 Purdue W

CFN in 60: Michigan Wolverines Preview

2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 1-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7
2020 Maryland Preview

Sept. 5 Towson W
Sept. 12 Northern Illinois W
Sept. 19 at West Virginia L
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 Minnesota L
Oct. 10 at Indiana L
Oct. 17 at Northwestern L
Oct. 24 Wisconsin L
Oct. 31 Rutgers W
Nov. 7 at Michigan L
Nov. 14 Ohio State L
Nov. 21 at Penn State L
Nov. 28 Michigan State L

2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 8-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3
2020 Michigan Preview

Sept. 5 at Washington L
Sept. 12 Ball State W
Sept. 19 Arkansas State W
Sept. 26 Wisconsin W
Oct. 3 Penn State W
Oct. 10 at Michigan State W
Oct. 17 at Minnesota W
Oct. 24 Purdue W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Maryland W
Nov. 14 at Rutgers W
Nov. 21 Indiana W
Nov. 28 at Ohio State L

2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
2020 Michigan State Preview

Sept. 5 Northwestern W
Sept. 12 at BYU L
Sept. 19 Toledo W
Sept. 26 Miami W
Oct. 3 at Iowa L
Oct. 10 Michigan L
Oct. 17 Ohio State L
Oct. 24 at Indiana L
Oct. 31 Minnesota W
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 at Penn State L
Nov. 21 Rutgers W
Nov. 28 at Maryland W

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 8-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1
2020 Ohio State Preview

Sept. 5 Bowling Green W
Sept. 12 at Oregon W
Sept. 19 Buffalo W
Sept. 26 Rutgers W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Iowa W
Oct. 17 at Michigan State W
Oct. 24 at Penn State L
Oct. 31 Nebraska W
Nov. 7 Indiana W
Nov. 14 at Maryland W
Nov. 21 at Illinois W
Nov. 28 Michigan W

2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 7-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Penn State Preview

Sept. 5 Kent State W
Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech W
Sept. 19 San Jose State W
Sept. 26 Northwestern W
Oct. 3 at Michigan L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Iowa W
Oct. 24 Ohio State W
Oct. 31 at Indiana W
Nov. 7 at Nebraska L
Nov. 14 Michigan State W
Nov. 21 Maryland W
Nov. 28 at Rutgers W

2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 1-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11
2020 Rutgers Preview

Sept. 5 Monmouth W
Sept. 12 Syracuse L
Sept. 19 at Temple W
Sept. 26 at Ohio State L
Oct. 3 Illinois W
Oct. 10 at Purdue L
Oct. 17 Indiana L
Oct. 24 Nebraska L
Oct. 31 at Maryland L
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Michigan L
Nov. 21 at Michigan State L
Nov. 28 Penn State 

