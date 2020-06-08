2020 Big 12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

2020 Big 12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

Big 12

2020 Big 12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

By 2 hours ago

By |

What’s going to happen this season in the Big 12? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game. 

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Big 12 Schedules, Predictions

2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State
Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas
Texas Tech | West Virginia

2020 Baylor Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 11-3, 2018: 7-6
2020 Baylor Preview

Sept. 5 Ole Miss (in Houston) L
Sept. 12 Kansas
Sept. 19 Incarnate Word
Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech
Oct. 3 at Oklahoma L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 at Texas Tech L
Oct. 24 TCU
Oct. 31 at Texas L
Nov. 7 Oklahoma State L
Nov. 14 at Iowa State L
Nov. 21 at West Virginia
Nov. 28 Kansas State

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 5-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Iowa State Preview

Sept. 5 South Dakota
Sept. 12 at Iowa L
Sept. 19 UNLV
Sept. 26 Texas Tech
Oct. 3 at Kansas
Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State L
Oct. 17 Oklahoma L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 29 Kansas State
Nov. 7 at TCU L
Nov. 14 Baylor
Nov. 21 at Texas L
Nov. 28 West Virginia

2020 Kansas Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 1-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 1-8
2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9
2020 Kansas Preview

Sept. 5 New Hampshire
Sept. 12 at Baylor L
Sept. 19 Boston College
Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina
Oct. 3 Iowa State L
Oct. 10 at Kansas State L
Oct. 17 Oklahoma State L
Oct. 24 at West Virginia L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Texas L
Nov. 14 at Texas Tech
Nov. 21 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 28 TCU L

2020 Kansas State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Kansas State Preview

Sept. 5 Buffalo
Sept. 12 North Dakota
Sept. 19 Vanderbilt
Sept. 26 at West Virginia L
Oct. 3 Texas
Oct. 10 Kansas
Oct. 17 at TCU L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 29 at Iowa State L
Nov. 7 Texas Tech
Nov. 14 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 21 Oklahoma State
Nov. 28 at Baylor L

CFN in 60 Video: Oklahoma Sooners Preview

2020 Oklahoma Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 7-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 12-2, 2018: 12-2
2020 Oklahoma Preview

Sept. 5 Missouri State
Sept. 12 Tennessee
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 at Army
Oct. 3 Baylor
Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas) L
Oct. 17 at Iowa State
Oct. 24 Oklahoma State
Oct. 31 at TCU L
Nov. 7 at West Virginia
Nov. 14 Kansas State
Nov. 21 Kansas
Nov. 28 at Texas Tech

NEXT: Big 12 Schedules, Predictions, Part 2

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Schedules, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home