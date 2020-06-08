2020 Big 12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this season in the Big 12? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
Big 12 Schedules, Predictions
2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State
Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas
Texas Tech | West Virginia
2020 Baylor Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 11-3, 2018: 7-6
2020 Baylor Preview
Sept. 5 Ole Miss (in Houston) L
Sept. 12 Kansas W
Sept. 19 Incarnate Word W
Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech W
Oct. 3 at Oklahoma L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 at Texas Tech L
Oct. 24 TCU W
Oct. 31 at Texas L
Nov. 7 Oklahoma State L
Nov. 14 at Iowa State L
Nov. 21 at West Virginia W
Nov. 28 Kansas State W
2020 Iowa State Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 5-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Iowa State Preview
Sept. 5 South Dakota W
Sept. 12 at Iowa L
Sept. 19 UNLV W
Sept. 26 Texas Tech W
Oct. 3 at Kansas W
Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State L
Oct. 17 Oklahoma L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 29 Kansas State W
Nov. 7 at TCU L
Nov. 14 Baylor W
Nov. 21 at Texas L
Nov. 28 West Virginia W
2020 Kansas Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 1-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 1-8
2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9
2020 Kansas Preview
Sept. 5 New Hampshire W
Sept. 12 at Baylor L
Sept. 19 Boston College W
Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina W
Oct. 3 Iowa State L
Oct. 10 at Kansas State L
Oct. 17 Oklahoma State L
Oct. 24 at West Virginia L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Texas L
Nov. 14 at Texas Tech W
Nov. 21 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 28 TCU L
2020 Kansas State Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Kansas State Preview
Sept. 5 Buffalo W
Sept. 12 North Dakota W
Sept. 19 Vanderbilt W
Sept. 26 at West Virginia L
Oct. 3 Texas W
Oct. 10 Kansas W
Oct. 17 at TCU L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 29 at Iowa State L
Nov. 7 Texas Tech W
Nov. 14 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 21 Oklahoma State W
Nov. 28 at Baylor L
2020 Oklahoma Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 7-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 12-2, 2018: 12-2
2020 Oklahoma Preview
Sept. 5 Missouri State W
Sept. 12 Tennessee W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 at Army W
Oct. 3 Baylor W
Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas) L
Oct. 17 at Iowa State W
Oct. 24 Oklahoma State W
Oct. 31 at TCU L
Nov. 7 at West Virginia W
Nov. 14 Kansas State W
Nov. 21 Kansas W
Nov. 28 at Texas Tech W