2020 ACC Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2020 ACC Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

ACC

2020 ACC Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

By 2 hours ago

By |

What’s going to happen this college football season in the ACC? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game. 

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

ACC Atlantic Schedules, Predictions

2020 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State
Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest
Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami
North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech

2020 Boston College Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 6-7, 2018: 7-5
2020 Boston College Preview

Sept. 4 Syracuse W
Sept. 12 Ohio W
Sept. 19 at Kansas L
Sept. 26 Purdue L
Oct. 2 Clemson W
Oct. 10 Louisville W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 22 at Virginia Tech L
Oct. 31 Holy Cross W
Nov. 7 at NC State L
Nov. 14 at Florida State L
Nov. 21 North Carolina L
Nov. 28 at Wake Forest L

CFN in 60 Video: Clemson Tigers Preview

2020 Clemson Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 8-0
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 14-1, 2018: 15-0
2020 Clemson Preview

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech W
Sept. 12 Louisville W
Sept. 19 Akron W
Sept. 26 Virginia W
Oct. 2 at Boston College W
Oct. 10 at Florida State W
Oct. 17 NC State W
Oct. 24 Syracuse W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Notre Dame L
Nov. 14 The Citadel W
Nov. 21 at Wake Forest W
Nov. 28 South Carolina W

2020 Florida State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 6-7, 2018: 5-7
2020 Florida State Preview

Sept. 5 West Virginia (in Atlanta) W
Sept. 12 Samford W
Sept. 19 at Boise State L
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at NC State L
Oct. 10 Clemson L
Oct. 17 Wake Forest W
Oct. 24 at Louisville L
Oct. 31 Pitt W
Nov. 7 at Miami L
Nov. 14 Boston College W
Nov. 19 at Syracuse W
Nov. 28 Florida L

2020 Louisville Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019: 8-5, 2018: 2-10
2020 Louisville Preview

Sept. 3 NC State W
Sept. 12 at Clemson L
Sept. 19 Murray State W
Sept. 26 WKU W
Oct. 3 at Syracuse L
Oct. 10 at Boston College L
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Florida State W
Oct. 31 Virginia Tech W
Nov. 7 at Virginia L
Nov. 14 Wake Forest W
Nov. 21 at Notre Dame L
Nov. 28 Kentucky L

2020 NC State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 4-8, 2018: 9-4
2020 NC State Preview

Sept. 3 at Louisville L
Sept. 12 Mississippi State L
Sept. 19 at Troy W
Sept. 26 Delaware W
Oct. 3 Florida State W
Oct. 10 Duke W
Oct. 17 at Clemson L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Wake Forest W
Nov. 7 Boston College W
Nov. 14 at Syracuse L
Nov. 21 Liberty W
Nov. 27 at North Carolina L

2020 Syracuse Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 5-7, 2018: 10-3
2020 Syracuse Preview

Sept. 4 at Boston College L
Sept. 12 at Rutgers W
Sept. 19 Colgate W
Sept. 26 at Western Michigan W
Oct. 3 Louisville W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Liberty W
Oct. 24 at Clemson L
Oct. 31 Georgia Tech W
Nov. 7 at Wake Forest L
Nov. 14 NC State W
Nov. 19 Florida State L
Nov. 28 at Pitt L

2020 Wake Forest Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 2-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 7-6
2020 Wake Forest Preview

Sept. 5 at Old Dominion W
Sept. 11 Appalachian State W
Sept. 19 Villanova W
Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte) L
Oct. 3 at Duke L
Oct. 9 Miami L
Oct. 17 at Florida State L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 at NC State L
Nov. 7 Syracuse W
Nov. 14 at Louisville L
Nov. 21 Clemson L
Nov. 28 Boston College W

NEXT: ACC Coastal Schedules, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, ACC, ACC, Boston College, CFN, Clemson, Duke, Fearless Predictions, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, Schedules, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home