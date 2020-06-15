2020 ACC Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the ACC? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
ACC Atlantic Schedules, Predictions
2020 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State
Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest
Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami
North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech
2020 Boston College Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 6-7, 2018: 7-5
2020 Boston College Preview
Sept. 4 Syracuse W
Sept. 12 Ohio W
Sept. 19 at Kansas L
Sept. 26 Purdue L
Oct. 2 Clemson W
Oct. 10 Louisville W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 22 at Virginia Tech L
Oct. 31 Holy Cross W
Nov. 7 at NC State L
Nov. 14 at Florida State L
Nov. 21 North Carolina L
Nov. 28 at Wake Forest L
CFN in 60 Video: Clemson Tigers Preview
2020 Clemson Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 8-0
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 14-1, 2018: 15-0
2020 Clemson Preview
Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech W
Sept. 12 Louisville W
Sept. 19 Akron W
Sept. 26 Virginia W
Oct. 2 at Boston College W
Oct. 10 at Florida State W
Oct. 17 NC State W
Oct. 24 Syracuse W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Notre Dame L
Nov. 14 The Citadel W
Nov. 21 at Wake Forest W
Nov. 28 South Carolina W
2020 Florida State Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 6-7, 2018: 5-7
2020 Florida State Preview
Sept. 5 West Virginia (in Atlanta) W
Sept. 12 Samford W
Sept. 19 at Boise State L
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at NC State L
Oct. 10 Clemson L
Oct. 17 Wake Forest W
Oct. 24 at Louisville L
Oct. 31 Pitt W
Nov. 7 at Miami L
Nov. 14 Boston College W
Nov. 19 at Syracuse W
Nov. 28 Florida L
2020 Louisville Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019: 8-5, 2018: 2-10
2020 Louisville Preview
Sept. 3 NC State W
Sept. 12 at Clemson L
Sept. 19 Murray State W
Sept. 26 WKU W
Oct. 3 at Syracuse L
Oct. 10 at Boston College L
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Florida State W
Oct. 31 Virginia Tech W
Nov. 7 at Virginia L
Nov. 14 Wake Forest W
Nov. 21 at Notre Dame L
Nov. 28 Kentucky L
2020 NC State Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 4-8, 2018: 9-4
2020 NC State Preview
Sept. 3 at Louisville L
Sept. 12 Mississippi State L
Sept. 19 at Troy W
Sept. 26 Delaware W
Oct. 3 Florida State W
Oct. 10 Duke W
Oct. 17 at Clemson L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Wake Forest W
Nov. 7 Boston College W
Nov. 14 at Syracuse L
Nov. 21 Liberty W
Nov. 27 at North Carolina L
2020 Syracuse Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 5-7, 2018: 10-3
2020 Syracuse Preview
Sept. 4 at Boston College L
Sept. 12 at Rutgers W
Sept. 19 Colgate W
Sept. 26 at Western Michigan W
Oct. 3 Louisville W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Liberty W
Oct. 24 at Clemson L
Oct. 31 Georgia Tech W
Nov. 7 at Wake Forest L
Nov. 14 NC State W
Nov. 19 Florida State L
Nov. 28 at Pitt L
2020 Wake Forest Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason ACC Prediction: 2-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 7-6
2020 Wake Forest Preview
Sept. 5 at Old Dominion W
Sept. 11 Appalachian State W
Sept. 19 Villanova W
Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte) L
Oct. 3 at Duke L
Oct. 9 Miami L
Oct. 17 at Florida State L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 at NC State L
Nov. 7 Syracuse W
Nov. 14 at Louisville L
Nov. 21 Clemson L
Nov. 28 Boston College W