Wisconsin vs Indiana Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Wisconsin vs Indiana early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Wisconsin vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 4

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Network: BTN

Wisconsin vs Indiana Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Indiana Will Win

It’s a dangerous Indiana team with the type of passing game that should test the Badger secondary, but will balance out the attack with RB Stevie Scott.

On the other side of the ball, against a Wisconsin team with a rebuilding offensive line that loses three starters – all in the interior – and has to deal with a Hoosier defensive front that should be the best yet in the Tom Allen era.

Experience across the board isn’t a problem, there’s enough talent among the starting 22 to be ready right away, and QB Michael Penix will be back and healthy.

Everything is in place for a breakout moment for the program on a Friday night, but …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badgers are loaded again.

Losing Jonathan Taylor is hardly a plus, and C Tyler Biadasz and the interior of the line really will be an early concern. Throw in the loss of top WR Quintez Cephus, and it might take a little bit to get everything going.

But everything else is in place.

The defense is a killer with everyone back in the secondary, the line big and deep, and with just enough talent back at linebacker to make up for the loss of Zack Baun and Chris Orr.

What’s Going To Happen

Watch out. Indiana has enough in all phases to come up with a sharp, good performance to throw a major scare into the defending Big Ten West champ. But the Badger running game will do what the Badger running game does and take over as the game goes on.

Penix will be a problem, but the Wisconsin secondary will come up with just enough stops in the second half to survive a whale of a Big Ten opener.

Wisconsin vs Indiana Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Wisconsin 34, Indiana 23

