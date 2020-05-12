Texas vs LSU Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Texas vs LSU early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Texas vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: COMING

Texas vs LSU Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Texas Will Win

Does LSU have anyone left from last year’s all-timer of a powerhouse?

Yeah, ha ha, very funny, but seriously, the Tigers not only had 14 players drafted by the NFL, but they gave up one player for every single position other than kicker and punter.

That doesn’t even count the free agent acquisitions.

Of course this is still a very good, very talented team with a whole lot of athleticism and next-level skill, and there’s a warm-up against UTSA to get some parts of this whole thing going, but there’s still going to be a whole lot of work to do. Just three starters are back on offense, five starters are back on D, and this is a good Texas team rolling on into town.

Why LSU Will Win

Is the new LSU starting quarterback – likely Myles Brennan – going to be Joe Burrow? Nah, but he’s still going to be be terrific with Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall to throw to.

Justin Jefferson was the star who killed the Longhorns last year with three touchdowns, but he’s off being a Minnesota Viking. Chase and Marshall combined for 14 catches for 270 yards and a score against a mediocre Longhorn secondary that loses its top guy, safety Brandon Jones.

No, this might not be the 2019 LSU team, but it’s still going to be special.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas gave LSU its biggest push of last year in a 45-38 loss. Sam Ehlinger threw for 401 yards and four scores – and ran for a touchdown – and it took a brilliant game by Joe Burrow and 22 points to pull it off.

This year’s Texas team is better, and this year’s LSU team is going to be – worse is sort of the wrong word – rebuilding.

Both teams will have a major attitude with something big to prove. At home, LSU pulls out another thriller between these two.

Texas vs LSU Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

LSU 37, Texas 34

LSU -5

Money Line: LSU -189, Texas +155

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 1

