Ole Miss vs Baylor Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Ole Miss vs Baylor early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

CFN Podcast

Ole Miss 2020 Preview in 60 seconds

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Ole Miss vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: COMING

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: COMING

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ole Miss vs Baylor Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Baylor Will Win

There’s a whole lot of reworking going on with the Ole Miss offense.

It’s still going to run the ball, and it’s got the skill parts to come up with an explosive, more balanced O, but the downfield passing attack is going to need a few games to get any sort of a rhythm together.

You can’t go from having an offense that was 102nd in the nation and painfully inefficient at times to cranked up right away without more time than this offense is going get.

There will be a Rebel pass rush, and there’s talent in the secondary, but the SEC’s worst pass defense will need a little time, too.

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer is back along with three of his top five receivers, but …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Pretty much anyone who did anything big for the Baylor defense last year is gone.

Leading tackler Terrel Bernard is back, but nine of the top 11 tacklers are done, almost all of the defensive front needs to be replaced, and a new coaching staff and a new style will have to get the offense up to speed.

For all of the good things Baylor did last year under head coach Matt Rhule, the pass protection wasn’t great – it was the second-worst in the Big 12. Ole Miss might have its defensive concerns coming into the season, but getting to the quarterback likely won’t be one of them.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team with the new coaching staff can get things together the fastest?

Baylor has more personnel concerns, Ole Miss has more stylistic issues, and in the season opener, the side with the pieces already in place will find a way to grind through a relatively sloppy game with a ground attack that will take over in the second half.

Ole Miss vs Baylor Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Ole Miss 30, Baylor 23

Bet on this game now at BetMGM

Ole Miss -2

Money Line: Ole Miss -2, -130, Baylor +2, +110

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Last Dance: Unedited version with all the swearing

1: The Last Dance: Edited version with all the beeps