Ohio State vs Oregon Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Ohio State vs Oregon early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Ohio State vs Oregon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Network: COMING

Ohio State vs Oregon Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Ohio State Will Win

It stinks to bring the real world into a sporting event, but …

If this really goes down, the huge advantage of the Autzen Stadium crowd almost certainly won’t be a part of the equation.

When it’s rocking and rolling, it’s one of the loudest stadiums in college football, but Oregon governor Kate Brown has already come up with the preemptive strike against large gatherings through September.

That doesn’t mean there can’t be a football game – the University of Oregon is expected to be back open this fall – but it’s probably not going to be anything close to what everyone was hoping for when this matchup was first created.

On the field, the last thing a new starting quarterback – like, most likely, Oregon’s Tyler Shough – needs is a rebuilding O line trying to deal with Ohio State.

Likely 2021 top five overall pick Penei Sewell is back at left tackle, but the rest of the Duck offensive line is undergoing a total overhaul. The Ohio State defensive line might be replacing almost everyone, but the reserves should be ahead of the linemen on the other side.

The Buckeye offense is replacing a few key parts, too, but the line should be fine, the receiving corps will still be great, and Justin Fields is still Justin Fields.

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks are building up the talent level with their recruiting classes getting to a level that can at least hang with a team like Ohio State. No, they don’t have as many big-time guys across the board like the Buckeyes do, but they’re not far off.

The nation’s ninth-best defense last year with the Pac-12’s best pass rush returns loaded. Overall, 11 of the top 13 tacklers are expected back, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is quickly growing into a Chase Young-like talent to lead a D that brings the pressure from all sides.

The athletes are there. Oregon isn’t going to be blown away by the Ohio State speed, 11 of the top 13 pass catchers are back to help out Shough, and the depth – while young and still developing – is there to keep everyone fresh.

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to Trey Sermon.

It’s going to be a weird environment with – potentially – this being strange in so many ways, but it’s still football.

On the road, Ohio State will rely on its superstar quarterback, it’s big – if relatively inexperienced – offensive line, and the backfield tandem of Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon along with Master Teague to pound and pound some more.

Oregon will get its shots in. Tyler Shough is the real deal, the weapons are in place to push a talented group of new Buckeye starting defensive backs, and this won’t be a defensive struggle. But when Ohio State needs to blast away for a scoring drive to take control of the game, it will.

It’s the first meeting between the two since the Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff National Championship at the end of the 2014 season, and it’ll be a better game.

Ohio State vs Oregon Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Ohio State 27, Oregon 20

Ohio State -9.5

Money Line: Ohio State -323, Oregon +255

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 5

