North Carolina vs UCF Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

North Carolina vs UCF Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 4

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN

North Carolina vs UCF Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why North Carolina Will Win

The big story around North Carolina football is how Mack Brown is crushing and killing everything in his path on the recruiting trail. But for now – at least the start of the season – he’ll have to make due with what should be one of the most talented and strongest Tar Heel team in years.

QB Sam Howell leads a fantastic-looking passing game with a whole bunch of weapons to play around with. The line that went through a youth movement last season gets back four starters, and the defense gets back eight starters along with the depth that’s been missing for a bit.

This is going to be an explosive, dangerous team that should be able to keep up the pace with the high-powered UCF offense, but …

Why UCF Will Win

Gabriel Davis might be off being a Buffalo Bill, but all the other main men for the passing game are back. Spreading the ball around won’t be a problem, the rushing tandem of Otis Anderson and Bentavious Thomas. should be excellent, and Dillon Gabriel appears to be the next great UCF passer.

The defense that took a bit of a step back last season is going to be a killer. 11 of the top 12 tacklers are expected back, there’s tremendous speed across the front seven, and the pass rush should be in place to bother Howell all game long.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s at UCF. The program tends to enjoy making big statements in home games when everyone is watching.

North Carolina has a strong team coming back, but UCF will keep the pressure on offensively with explosive big plays, and the defense will come away with three key takeaways to overcome a massive day from the Tar Heel O.

North Carolina vs UCF Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

UCF 37, North Carolina 31

UCF -2.5

Money Line: UCF -132, North Carolina +110

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

