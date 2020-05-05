Michigan vs Washington Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Michigan vs Washington early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Michigan vs Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: COMING

Michigan vs Washington Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Michigan Will Win

The running attack won’t go off, but it should be effective enough to at least control the game.

Michigan might have lost some key guys to the next level, but the ground game that started to blast away over the second half of last season should be able to keep it all going despite the talent on the UW defensive line.

At the very least, even if the numbers aren’t massive – the Huskies should be able to keep the Wolverines from going off on the ground – there should be just enough pop to ease in new starting quarterback Dylan McCaffrey – assuming he beats out Joe Milton.

Zach Charbonnet just needs to come up with positive yards on first downs, and he should be able to do that.

Washington has to break in a new starting quarterback, too, but Jacob Sirmon gets to deal with a reloaded Wolverine defense gets back just enough to be terrific right away.

However …

Why Washington Will Win

Michigan loses a whole lot of key parts to last year’s puzzle.

The running game will be good, but now it has to go on without Cesar Ruiz, Jon Runyan, Ben Bredeson, and Michael Onwenu on the line. This foursome helped the offense turn things around a bit with a big attitude over a long stretch.

It’s Michigan. The pass rush will be fine, but Michael Danna, Josh Uche, and Khaleke Hudson are dong from the front seven.

For Washington’s side, there’s a strong group returning on defense, especially for a young secondary with a whole lot of talent. Overall, it’s going to be a young team returning, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Jimmy Lake will get his first win as the new Washington head coach thanks to a jacked up D that’s going to spend most of the day in the Michigan backfield.

The Washington offense might sputter a bit too often with a rebuilding offensive line and with Sirmon working with a whole lot of new parts to the receiving corps, but the home atmosphere and several big stops by the Dawg secondary will be enough to help pull this off.

Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Washington 23, Michigan 20

Michigan -2.5

Money Line: Michigan -132, Washington +110

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

