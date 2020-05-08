Georgia vs Virginia Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Georgia vs Virginia early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Georgia vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 7

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga

Network: COMING

Georgia vs Virginia Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Virginia Will Win

The pressure is all going to be on the other side.

Georgia is going to be a preseason top five team – if not top three – the game is in Atlanta, and anything less than a great opening performance will start up the warning sirens.

Virginia might have lost QB Bryce Perkins and some other stars to the show that ended up in the Orange Bowl, but nine of the top ten tacklers are back. The offense might need a little while to get going against the Georgia D, but the other side should control the game early on.

The Cavs didn’t face Wake Forest last season and didn’t play new most-likely Bulldog QB Jamie Newman, but they’re going bring the pressure into the backfield from the start against a Georgia line that loses three NFL first round starting talent.

Why Georgia Will Win

The Georgia defense returns loaded, too.

11 of the top 14 tacklers are expected to be back, and even with the defensive front going through a wee bit of an overhaul the defense that finished No. 1 in the nation against the run should come out every bit as nasty.

It probably won’t take a whole lot of points to get this done. Virginia’s offense will be just fine in time – everyone is back up front and the skill spots will be just fine – but the ground game that finished 12th in the ACC last season isn’t going to be a whole lot better against this D.

What’s Going To Happen

These two last played in the Oahu Classic Bowl in 2000 – Georgia won 37-14. Georgia also won the first time these two started the season against each other with a 30-22 victory to kickoff 1987.

From 1913 to 1915, Virginia owned the series with three straight wins. From 1916 on, it’s Georgia going 9-3-3 …

This time, it’s personal.

It’s also going to be when Georgia makes a wee bit of an early statement. The offense will be good enough to get by, but it’ll be the suffocating performance by a jacked up defense that will be the difference.

Georgia vs Virginia Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Georgia 34, Virginia 16

Georgia -17.5

Money Line: Georgia -1250, Virginia +750

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

