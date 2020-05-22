Georgia vs Alabama Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Georgia vs Alabama early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Georgia vs Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: COMING

Georgia vs Alabama Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Georgia Will Win

The defensive front seven should be in place to hold up against the pounding that Alabama is going to try to apply.

Georgia might have lost a whole slew of parts to the NFL, but the defense was hardly gutted. A few good starters are done – including the starters on the front three – but there’s going to be a strong enough rotation to hold up against a Tide O that’s going to start out the season trying to flatten everyone.

The Bulldog secondary, though, will be the strength early on. It might have been hit for 230 passing yards or more in five of the last seven games last season, and it’ll give up its share of big plays to this wonderful Bama receiving corps, but it’s not going to get ripped up.

It’s going to be one of the nation’s best defenses after getting dates against Virginia and East Tennessee State to tune-up, but …

Why Alabama Will Win

Just how quickly will that Georgia O line come together?

It’s Georgia, so there’s more NFL talent about to rise up and produce, but four starters are gone from last year’s line, the backfield has to hope the new stars are ready for the massive game, and the passing attack that was game-managed throughout last season has to be ready to keep up if this gets into any sort of a shootout.

It might not have been a vintage Alabama killer D last year, but the youth movement should rise up early on against the still-emerging Dawg O.

Getting back LB Dylan Moses won’t hurt.

On the other side, the Tide offensive line is expected to return four starters to pave the way for Najee Harris and Brian Robinson when, arguably, the nation’s best receiving corps isn’t trying to hit the home run. Talent-wise, Georgia can matchup with Bama, but experience will matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Assuming it’s Jamie Newman taking over the Georgia quarterbacking job, will he be ready to be the best offensive player on the field? That’s what he might have to be to pull this off.

He’ll be good, but the offense won’t get enough out of the ground game to get by.

Be somewhat shocked if this isn’t a good defensive battle – at least for a little while. Bama will win with experience and home field playing big roles, but looking several months ahead – again, this will be done in far more detail once the time comes – that’s an awfully big early line considering how strong the Dawg D should be.

Georgia’s NFL talent will keep this close, and it should be a fantastic game in what might be the SEC Championship preview, but not having new-Indianapolis Colt kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will be a factor.

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Alabama 27, Georgia 23

Alabama -7.5

Money Line: Alabama -286, Georgia +225

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

