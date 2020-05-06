Florida State vs West Virginia Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Florida State vs West Virginia early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Florida State vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: COMING

Florida State vs West Virginia Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Florida State Will Win

Will West Virginia have an offense yet?

It should be better, and the team should be stronger than it was in Neal Brown’s first season, but it has to be ready to rock and roll right out of the gate after finishing last season dead last in the Big 12 in total O.

The Florida State offense isn’t going to all of a sudden by 2019 LSU despite the coaching change to Mike Norvell and his staff, but the defense returns ten of the top 11 tacklers and a few legitimate first round talents to work around.

There was no Mountaineer running game whatsoever last season, and the downfield passing game was non-existent far too often. It might not take too much for FSU to take control and put this away early.

Get up, rely on the defense, and make the West Virginia O that needs a tune-up to press. However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Take almost everything above and flip it around.

Yes, the new coaching staff should help FSU, but the offensive line issues of the past few years aren’t going to magically be fixed. There are plenty of weapons to play around with, but they won’t be used if the WVU pass rush can kick in right away.

This is an experienced and promising Mountaineer D that turned into one of the best in the Big 12 at getting into the backfield. It was second in the Big 12 in sacks and averaged 6.6 tackles for loss per game, and now it’s going against on O line that – yeah, yeah, new year and new team – was 125th in tackles for loss allowed and gave up 3.7 sacks per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Which disappointing program will take a big step in turning things around?

West Virginia will be a whole lot better, but in a decent defensive battle that will come down to key stops, FSU will come up with a few more.

The Noles will get two big plays out of its offense to make up a rough day from the ground attack. Overall, it won’t be anything pretty, but it’ll be an entertaining fourth quarter.

Florida State vs West Virginia Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Florida State 23, West Virginia 20

Florida State -3.5

Money Line: Florida State -150, West Virginia +125

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 2

