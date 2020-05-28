College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wisconsin Badgers season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Paul Chryst, 6th year, 52-16

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 7

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 11

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 18

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Wisconsin Badgers Offense 3 Things To Know

– Plenty of parts will be different, but you know what’s coming. Great running backs will work behind elite offensive linemen in the ultimate ball control offense built on third down conversions and maximum efficiency.

The Badgers finished second in the Big Ten in total offense, led the nation in time of possession, was ninth in third down conversions, and managed 35 points or more eight times.

However, all four losses came when the O scored 27 points or fewer – only getting by Northwestern and Iowa when failing to hit 30 – and now the attack has to be better and more consistent without Jonathan Taylor and top receiver Quintez Cephus.

Again, it’s Wisconsin. You know what it’s going to do.

CFN in 60 Video: Wisconsin Badgers Preview



– As always, everything starts with the devastating offensive front. Three starters are done – with the biggest hit losing new Dallas Cowboy center Tyler Biadasz – but OT Cole Van Lanen and OG Logan Bruss – who can work at tackle – are all-star blockers to work around. It’s another line full of very big, very versatile options to play around with the combination. But who will they block for?

Jonathan Taylor was on pace to the NCAA all-time leading rusher if he had stuck around for his senior year. It’s not like the cupboard is ever bare, but the Indianapolis Colt was a special talent, even by Badger running back standards.

229-pound sophomore Nakia Watson is a pounder who finished second on the team with 331 yards, and Garrett Groshek is a reliable option, but star recruit Jalen Berger should be the next great New Jersey back – JT23 and Ron Dayne weren’t bad – in the system.

– Can the passing game get even more out of Jack Coan? There were times last season when he looked and played the part of a possible next level passer – he was brilliant in the wins over Michigan and Michigan State – but there were just enough key mistakes that didn’t get the job done against Illinois and in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. He hit almost 70% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 scores with five picks – and now he’ll need to do more with the offense on his shoulders.

Waiting in the wings is 2019 top recruit Graham Mertz, who’ll do more than just take up the backup job – he’s good enough to push his way through for the starting job and give the Badgers their most talented quarterback since Russell Wilson.

– Having dangerous go-to wide receivers isn’t the norm for Wisconsin. Losing leading receiver Quintez Cephus and his 59 catches and seven scores hurts, mainly because No. 2 wideout Kendric Pryor only caught 23 passes. There are enough targets to do what Wisconsin does and spread the ball around, and TE Jake Ferguson is an All-Big Ten talent, but a dangerous go-to guy needs to emerge.

