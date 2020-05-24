College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4

Head Coach: Dave Clawson, 7th year, 36-40

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 41

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 53

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 57

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Demon Deacon attack was a blast for most of the season, but it fizzled at odd times. Even so, the O led the ACC in third down conversions, was second in passing offense, and was 15th in the nation in total yards per game.

And now it’s going to have to do it all with QB Jamie Newman off being a Georgia Bulldog. That’s okay – sophomore Sam Hartman showed in 2018 that he can handle the work, and now he’s in his third year in the system. He has to be great, though, with only freshmen as the backups.

CFN in 60 Video: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview



– Just when it looked like Sage Surratt was going to make a push to be the nation’s best receiver, he went down with a shoulder injury. He’s back, but the rest of the top pass catchers have to be replaced. 6-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman Donavon Greene is the second-leading returning receiver with 13 catches, but the offense helps make the receivers shine. This is a very big group – lots of 6-2 targets – that should shine around Surratt.

– The ground game wasn’t just along for the ride – it more than carried its weight. However, leading rusher Cade Carney is done, and Newman added 574 rushing yards, too. Sophomore Kenneth Walker is a nice 200-pound back who should average close to five yards per carry, and junior Christian Beal-Smith is a good option. Hartman can run, too.

The O line loses left tackle Justin Herron, but the entire interior is back. If Maryland transfer Terrance Davis can play a role early on, the coaching staff can play around with the configuration – it needs to settle the tackles.

