College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Utah Utes season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Utah Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 11-3 overall, 8-1 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham, 16th year, 131-64

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 20

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 18

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 20

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Utah Utes Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense doesn’t have as many overhaul problems as the defense, but there’s still a little work to do after losing QB Tyler Huntley and RB Zack Moss from the backfield. Fortunately, the offensive line is returning strong and nasty after paving the way for the Pac-12’s best running game.

Longtime blaster Darrin Paulo is gone at left tackle, but Nick Ford is an all-star talent who’ll likely move from his right guard spot to the outside. Three other starters are in place including 6-7, 305-pound sophomore Simi Moala at one tackle and 6-4, 340-pound senior Orlando Umana at center.

CFN in 60 Video: Utah Utes Preview



– New Buffalo Bill Zack Moss was a thumper who carried the load, and Tyler Huntley was second on the team in rushing. 218-pound junior Devin Brumfield and 5-8, 206-pound sophomore Jordan Wilmore each got enough work in last year to not be starting from scratch. Behind the phenomenal line up front, they’ll be more than fine, even though neither one is Moss.

Gallery 25 Best College Football Non-Conference Games, Early Predictions view 25 images

– Huntley was a terrific heart-and-soul leader, but there are some nice options to step in. Drew Lisk threw nine passes last year and has enough time in the system to be ready to go, but in comes South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley to make a big push. Sophomore Cameron Rising is a talented option, too, in the three-way fight. More on this in a moment.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Utah Utes Defense 3 Things To Know