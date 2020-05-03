College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UConn Huskies season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 2-10 overall, 0-8 in AAC (now Independent)

Head Coach: Randy Edsall, 4th year, 6-30

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 125

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 126

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 126

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UConn Huskies Offense 3 Things To Know

– The problems on the defensive side have overshadowed all of the issues on offense, but the program hasn’t known what 300 points in a season is like since going to the Fiesta Bowl in 2010.

The Huskies couldn’t move the ball last year. They couldn’t convert third downs, had no ground game, and averaged just 345 yards and fewer than 19 points per game. Now as an independent, there’s hope for just a wee bit of an improvement with enough experience back to start finding something that works.

CFN in 60 Video: UConn Huskies Preview



– QB Jack Zergiotis took his lumps as a freshman. The 6-1 Quebec native hit 58% of his passes for just 1,782 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 picks, and he’s not much of a runner. However, he showed the upside to potentially turn the passing game loose, throwing for 418 yards in the loss to East Carolina and showing enough over the second half of the year to be a player to build around.

Zergiotis appeared to be the main man late last year, but he still has to win the job over sophomore Steven Krajewski and former NC State transfer Micah Leon.

A slew of backup receivers are transferring, but Cameron Ross and Matt Drayton are young receivers who worked their way into the mix, and senior TE Jay Rose is a good midrange pass catcher.

– The offensive line was decimated by transfers with six either gone or looking for another home. Throw in the loss of new New York Giant Matt Peart at left tackle, and there’s a massive personnel problem.

On the plus side, however the configuration is worked out, there’s a good back in Kevin Mensah to work the offense around. The depth behind the 1,013-yard back, though, is non-existent.

