College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Troy Trojans season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 3-5 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Chip Lindsey, 2nd year, 5-7

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 119

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 90

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 90

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Troy Trojans Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense worked just fine until late in the year against the Sun Belt stars Louisiana and Appalachian State, and it should be terrific again once the right quarterback emerges.

The Trojans averaged 456 yards and 34 points per game, and most of the starters are expected back, starting with a loaded receiving corps. Seniors Kaylon Geiger, Reggie Todd and Khalil McClain all back after combining for 160 catches. In all, the top six wide receivers return along with the top tight ends, but …

– Who’s going to get all of the star receivers the ball? Kaleb Barker is done after throwing for 3,628 yards and 30 scores, and top backup Gunnar Watson only threw 22 passes last season. The 6-3, 205-pound Watson might have the inside track, but Vanderbilt transfer Jacob Free is a big bomber, and JUCO transfer Parker McNeil is an even bigger passer who’ll be in the mix.

– The passing game buttered the bread, but there was a decent ground game when the offense gave it a go. DK Billingsley was effective when he had his chances, running for close to six yards per carry for 899 yard and ten scores. He’s great, but so is BJ Smith, a 1,186-yard, 13-touchdown runner in 2018 who missed almost all of last season hurt. Now the Trojans have one of the Sun Belt’s best 1-2 rushing punches. Texas A&M transfer Charles Strong is coming in, too.

Just two starters are back, but center Dylan Bradshaw and left tackle Austin Stidham have all-star potential. There’s a ton of size ready to fill in the other slots – the line will likely average around 310 pounds per man.

