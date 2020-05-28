College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas A&M Aggies season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Texas A&M Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher, 3rd year, 17-9

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 17

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 52

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 11

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Texas A&M Aggies Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense wasn’t as consistent or as dynamic as it probably should’ve been. It was able to beat up on the weak, sputtered too much against the strong, and overall it was underwhelming, finishing 72nd in the nation overall and 62nd in scoring.

On the plus side, the offense was able to keep most games at its own pace. It ran a deliberate style that helped dominate the time of possession battle, but it also seemed to take the team out of a groove. At times, it looked like it was hard to rev up the machine.

Any improvement starts by getting more out of the line. Four starters are expected back – it’s really all five starters with interior blocker Ryan McCollum back after being hurt for most of last year – but the pass protection wasn’t nearly good enough and the ground game was just okay.

CFN in 60 Video: Texas A&M Aggies Preview



– Kellen Mond has to rise up and become a star. The veteran quarterback has been fine – he threw for almost 2,900 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine picks, and he ran for 500 yards and eight scores – but like the rest of the team, the consistency wasn’t there. Again with the O line – Mond didn’t get a whole lot of time against the better defensive fronts.

With almost no experience behind him, getting the backups some meaningful reps – most likely redshirt freshman Zach Calzada and sophomore James Foster – is a must.

Top target Jhamon Ausbon is back after catching 66 passes for 872 yards and five scores, and 6-5, 260-pound sophomore Jalen Wydermyer is a great-looking tight end, but Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers are gone after leaving early for the NFL – and going undrafted. It’s a deep corps, though, and it’s getting even better with superstar recruit Demond Demas about to become a big deal.

– Raise your hand if you’re a Texas A&M running back who’s not transferring. Leading rusher Isaiah Spiller is back after coming up with 946 yards and five scores, and Mond will do his part, but the next three leading rushers are all taking off to the transfer portal.

Jashaun Corbin is a Florida State Seminole as part of the five running backs taking their talents elsewhere. Some okay running back prospects are coming in, but they’re not as highly rated overall as the receivers. Speedy freshman Devon Achane will get his shot in the rotation, but 193-pound sophomore Ainias Smith will likely be the No. 2 guy early on.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Texas A&M Aggies Defense 3 Things To Know