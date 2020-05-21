College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Stanford Cardinal season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in Pac-12

Head Coach: David Shaw, 10th year, 86-34

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 59

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 98

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 35

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Stanford Cardinal Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Cardinal were obliterated by injuries last year on the offensive side. QB KJ Costello – now with Mississippi State – was hurt throughout the season, the line was decimated from the start with star tackle Walker Little going out for the year in the opener, and it all fell apart from there.

Stanford couldn’t run a lick, struggled to score – coming up with 27 points or fewer in ten games – and missed the downfield passing attack that dominated the previous season.

With the caveat that everyone can get and stay healthy, everything changes if the line is back to normal.

When he’s 100%, Little is among the best offensive tackles in college football, but he’s got to get past his knee injury. Foster Sarrell is a talent at the other tackle spot, and Drew Dalman is an all-star caliber center. It didn’t help that three reserve linemen transferred out.

CFN in 60 Video: Stanford Cardinal Preview



– The transfer portal was an issue this offseason for both sides of the ball, but the biggest loss could be Costello if he’s healthy and rocks for Mike Leach at MSU. However, there’s no looking over the shoulder for Davis Mills, another high-end talent who’s had a problem staying healthy. Between him, Jack West and Tanner McKee, the quarterback situation is more than fine.

It’s Stanford – all the receivers are very big and very physical. TE Colby Parkinson took off early for the NFL, but leading receivers Michael Wilson and Simi Fehoko are back. In all, four of the top five targets are expected to return, and the running backs play roles in the receiving game.

– The running game that was so dominant for years hit the skids in 2018 and crashed even further last season. The Cardinal – mostly due to a banged up O line – averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and ran for a mere 1,266 yards and eight scores. Seven of those touchdowns came from Cameron Scarlett, but he’s done.

Sophomore Austin Jones is back after finishing second on the team with just 227 yards and a score. Nathan Peat is a quick option – he only ran for 57 yards – and EJ Smith is a good-looking recruit who could take over right away.

