2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Jeff Brohm, 4th year, 17-21

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 72

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 103

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 51

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Purdue Boilermakers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense was just fine, but it was hammered by injuries and the inconsistencies followed. The quarterback situation never seemed quite settled with three players getting a turn, the running game didn’t exist, and losing superstar receiver Rondale Moore in the first month wasn’t a plus.

Even so, the Boilermakers led the Big Ten and was 12th in the nation in passing, averaging 310 yards per game.

It all starts finding a quarterback who can stay healthy and lock down the gig. Jack Plummer is the likely top option if he’s well past his banged up ankle, but UCLA transfer Austin Burton and junior Aidan O’Connell will get equal chances.

– The receiving corps is special. It was young each of the last two years, and it didn’t matter – it was still terrific. Losing volume-catching tight end Brycen Hopkins to the Los Angeles Rams stinks, but the wideouts should pick up the slack. Rondale Moore is expected to be back and fine, but the 114-catch playmaker of 2018 – he caught 29 passes last season before hurting his ankle – doesn’t have to do it alone.

6-2, 210-pound sophomore led the team with 86 grabs for 1,035 yards and seven scores, and sophomore Amad Anderson caught 31 passes for 343 yards and three scores. In all, the top five wideouts are back, and freshmen Maliq Carr and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen should be in the mix early on.

And the tight ends? There’s not another Hopkins, but 6-5, 255-pound Payne Durham is coming off a four-touchdown season – on just nine catches – and will get the first look.

– The offensive line was an issue when it came to keeping defenses out of the backfield, but now it’s at least experienced. It’s a young group, but four starters are back and the depth isn’t bad. This is a true recruit-to-a-type line – you have to be able to move to block in this O.

The running backs need to be used a bit more and need more room to move. The combination of sophomore King Doerue and junior Zander Horvath are back after finishing 1-2 in rushing, respectively, but they only combined for 828 yards and seven scores. Doerue is a dangerous receiver, too, making 20 grabs with two scores.

