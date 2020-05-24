College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oregon State Beavers season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Jonathan Smith, 3rd year, 7-17

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 55

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 77

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 68

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Oregon State Beavers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Beaver offense had its moments. It scored 35 or more six times as the team came up with the most points since 2013. However, all three of the top skill guys are done.

QB Jake Luton is now a Jacksonville Jaguars, top receiver Isaiah Hodgins is a Buffalo Bill, and leading rusher Artavis Pierce is done. There are good replacement – there aren’t any issues with the skill parts.

The O line is a different story with three starters gone – the loss of left tackle Blake Brandel is the biggest issue. The pass protection was fine, the running game was decent, and the line was good enough to get by. Now it’ll need some reworking.

CFN in 60 Video: Oregon State Beavers Preview



– Jermar Jefferson was the star of the 2018 offense, but the junior running back who tore off 1,380 yards and 12 scores the year before was held to 685 yards and eight scores. He was able to push past his ankle injury enough to run for over 100 yards three times. He’s back along with junior BJ Baylor and junior Calvin Tyler in a deep group.

– Is Tristan Gebbia ready to take over the quarterback gig? He saw a little bit of time in four games, completing 63% of his passes for 347 yards and two scores with a pick. The former Nebraska Cornhusker will be in for a fight with five other options getting a shot.

Hodgins is gone along with No. 2 target Timmy Hernandez. Junior Champ Flemings was second on the team with 32 catches averaging over 14 yards per grab. Florida State transfer Tre’Shaun Harrison and Washington transfer Trey Lowe need to bring instant help.

