College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Old Dominion Monarchs season with what you need to know.

Old Dominion preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 1-11 overall, 0-8 in C-USA

Head Coach: Ricky Rahne, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 127

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 125

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 115

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Old Dominion Monarchs Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense needs a whole lot of help in every way after a disastrous 2019. The Monarchs couldn’t block, couldn’t throw, couldn’t move the chains, and couldn’t run. Other than that, everything was great.

That’s where new head coach Ricky Rahne comes in. The former Penn State offensive coordinator and quarterback at Cornell has a big job to do to 1) find the right quarterback and 2) help the nation’s second-least efficient passing game start to produce. Fortunately …

CFN in 60 Video: Old Dominion Monarchs Preview



– ODU has a terrific young receiving corps – it’s easily the strength of the offense. Aaron Moore is a big, explosive player who led the team with just 26 grabs. The top five receivers are expected back, helped by former Virginia Tech transfer Eric Kumah, who was terrific in his first four games last year before getting hurt. Now they all need someone to throw to them.

Five Monarchs combined to throw five touchdown passes with 12 interceptions. Sophomore Hayden Wolff is a 6-5 passer who struggled to get anything going, but he’ll be pushed by former Michigan State Spartan Messiah deWeaver and former JUCO transfer and good runner Stone Smartt. Part of the problem was …

– The offensive line was a hot mess. It was a relatively young group overall, and four starters return, but ODU allowed the second-most sacks and tackles for loss per game. There’s decent size and good depth to play around with the lineup.

The running back situation is very, very thin, with leading rusher Kesean Strong done after coming up with just 353 yards. Elijah Davis is a quick option, but there isn’t a much thump to count on. The recruiting class will play an early role.

