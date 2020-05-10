College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ohio State Buckeyes season with what you need to know.

– Ohio State Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 13-1 overall, 8-0 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Ryan Day, 2nd year, 13-1

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 3

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 2

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 6

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Ohio State Buckeyes Offense 3 Things To Know

– Well that seemed to work out just fine. The Buckeye attack was fourth in the nation overall, third in scoring, No. 1 overall in third down conversions, and versatile enough to get things moving whenever and however it wanted. Even in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, the O worked great up until the very end.

CFN in 60 Video: Ohio State Buckeyes Preview



It all started with the guy who appears to be the best Ohio State quarterback in a fantastic chain of talents.

Everything was more than fine after losing Dwayne Haskins, with Justin Fields coming in from Georgia and being everything the offense could’ve wanted and more.

He had the help of a whole lot of next-level weapons around him, but he was the one running the killer offense with the running element to go along with one of the nation’s most efficient passing games. Former Kentucky transfer Gunnar Hoak is the expected backup. Considering the big shots Fields takes, the No. 2 gig matters.

– It’s Ohio State, so the running back situation will be okay no matter what, but JK Dobbins might have been the nation’s most underappreciated superstar over the last few years. Fields did his part for the ground game, but Dobbins was used for more than 300 carries with over 2,000 yards and 21 scores.

Master Teague is a terrific option returning – he was second with 789 yards and four scores – but Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon should be the main man while Teague gets past an Achilles’ heel injury. There’s talent at the position, but it’s a relatively inexperienced group outside of the two main guys.

They’ll have the luxury of working behind another fabulous O line. Ohio State never has a problem bringing in talented blockers, but last year’s group seemed to have a different sort of edge. It took over when it was time to step up – like in the two wins over Wisconsin.

Thayer Munford is great at one tackle, Nick Petit-Frere has next-level upside at the other, and there’s enough versatility for the interior to replace a few lost parts without a hiccup.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State preview in 60 seconds

– Few places can lose two of the top three receivers and be more than fine. Gone is the school’s all-time leading receiver KJ Hill, and also gone is big-play threat and the team’s No. 3 producer, Binjimen Victor.

Whatever.

Chris Olave is a tremendous deep threat, Garrett Wilson is coming off a fantastic freshman season, and the other parts around them would be No. 1 targets at almost anywhere else. Tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert are NFL-sized targets who’ll combine for at least 30 grabs.

