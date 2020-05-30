College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the North Carolina Tar Heels season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in ACC

Head Coach: Mack Brown, 2nd year, 7-6; 11th year overall at UNC, 76-52-1

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 42

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 59

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 67

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: North Carolina Tar Heels Offense 3 Things To Know

– The North Carolina offense was far stronger, scoring 129 more points and finishing 12th in the nation in total yards under the new regime, and there’s reason to be even more excited with a loaded team returning.

Even with three receivers and two tight ends transferring, the top five wideouts and top tight end Garrett Walston are expected back. 72-catch Dazz Newsome led the team in catches, but Dynami Brown is the most dynamic of the bunch, averaging over 20 yards per grab with 12 scores.

Throw in third-leading receiver Beau Corrales and top recruit Josh Downs, and the Tar Heels have one of the nation’s best receiving corps.

– Sam Howell has to stay healthy, and he has to be even sharper. As a true freshman, the former star recruit was fantastic, throwing for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns with seven picks. He did a great job of walking the fine line between trusting his receivers and getting away with mistakes, but he showed off why he’s going to be the face of the franchise for the next few years.

With backup Jace Ruder transferring to USF, new recruit Jacolby Criswell will get every show for the No. 2 job. The team’s next star quarterback is coming next year with Drake Maye already committed.

– Top tackle Charlie Heck was drafted by the Houston Texans, but the rest of the line is expected to be back. The right side appears to be set with two veteran 330-pound juniors Jordan Tucker at tackle and Marcus MeKethan at guard – either one of them might move over to Heck’s spot on the left side.

Overall, though, the line has to be far, far better at keeping defenses out of the backfield. It was 113th in the nation in sacks allowed, and it gave up over seven tackles for loss per game. The running game was great, and this group should be able to pave the way for another strong season.

The 1-2 punch of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are back after combining for close to 2,000 yards with eight touchdown runs. They’re similar-sized backs who can both catch, and there’s a whole lot of good depth behind them.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: North Carolina Tar Heels Defense 3 Things To Know