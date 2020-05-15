College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Navy Midshipmen season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 11-2 overall, 7-1 in AAC

Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo, 13th year, 98-60

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 24

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 17

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 105

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Navy Midshipmen Offense 3 Things To Know

– You know what’s coming with the Navy offense. After the ground game sputtered just a wee bit – at least for this program – in 2018, the O hit the 4,000-yard rushing mark for the sixth time in seven years.

Step One is replacing 2,000-yard runner Malcolm Perry at quarterback. Sophomore Perry Olsen will get the first look to take over, but others will get a long look as the coaching staff plays around with the option. Essentially, the goal is to get as many good, quick runners on the field as possible.

– As always, the passing game is along for the ride. If the receivers can connect on a few big plays a game, it’s doing its job. 6-5, 221-pound junior Mychal Cooper is a perfect fit – big frame, physical, and can get deep. He led the team with 18 catches averaging over 21 yards per catch, and 6-3, 200-pound Ryan Mitchell was able to make an impact on is eight grabs.

– The Midshipmen are used to replacing parts on the O line – experience with this group is always a luxury. The training system works, but there’s going to be some reworking to do on the left side and at center. All-star Billy Honaker is a great tackle to start with, and Justin Self is a versatile option who’ll take on a bigger role. It’ll end up working, especially because the backs are in place to make it all go.

Malcolm Perry was the team’s top runner, but Jamale Carothers and Nelson Smith are strong veteran inside backs – they combined for 21 touchdowns – and CJ Williams is the typical lightning-quick runner on the outside. In all, the top six running backs are expected to return.

