College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Missouri Tigers season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Missouri Tigers

Missouri preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 6-6 overall, 3-5 in SEC

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz, 1st year, 0-0

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 63

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 87

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 28

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Missouri Tigers Offense 3 Things To Know

– Let’s be fair to the Missouri offense and the former coaching staff. QB Kelly Bryant got banged up, the schedule got harder, and there was no bowl game to play for in what became a lost season. Even so, scoring 27 points over a four game late season stretch wasn’t okay.

Enter new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who’ll handle some of the offensive coordinator duties along with former TCU co-OC Curtis Luper. Together. they have more tweaking to do than a total overhaul despite the O losing six starters.

It all starts with cranking up an offensive line that wasn’t up to the normal Missouri snuff when it came to pass protection and giving everyone time to work.

– Center Trystan Colon-Castillo is now with the Baltimore Ravens, guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Sims is on Jacksonville, and left tackle Yasir Durant is a Kansas City Chief. So the line that wasn’t all that great last year now has to be better without three NFL-caliber blockers.

Start with Case Cook at one guard gig, junior Larry Borom to move around where needed at one of the tackle jobs, and the rest of the parts to be filled in from there.

Working behind the reconfigured group is leading rusher Larry Rountree, a tough back who ran for 829 yards and nine scores without too many big runs. there’s more than enough depth to come up with a decent rotation, but again, the line has to be put together first.

– Is this the start of the Taylor Powell era? The junior got plenty of work when Bryant was hurt, but he only hit 47% of his passes for 297 yards with a touchdown and two picks. TCU transfer Shawn Robinson had to sit out last season, but he’s been around for a year, has the all-around skills that fit what Drinkwitz wants to do, and he’s got the experience Powell is missing.

The starter won’t have TE Albert Okwuegbunam around – he left early and hooked back up with QB Drew Lock with the Denver Broncos – and top yardage guy Jonathan Nance is done.

The receiving corps gets a shot in the arm with Virginia Tech transfer Damon Hazelton almost certain to be the new No. 1 target. The grad transfer averaged 17 yards per catch with a Hokie-high eight touchdowns last year.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Missouri Tigers Defense 3 Things To Know