Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Miami University RedHawks season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Miami University RedHawks
Miami University preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 8-6 overall, 6-2 in East
Head Coach: Chuck Martin 7th year, 30-47 at MU
2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 85
2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 47
2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 107

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Miami University RedHawks Offense 3 Things To Know

It wasn’t exactly a smooth season for the Miami University offense. There wasn’t a consistent running game, third down conversions weren’t happening, and the team finished 122nd in the nation with just 309 yards per game. It might have been a grind, but it was an opportunistic attack that did just enough to help the team go on a second half run to the MAC Championship. And now the O gets back ten starters – it’s time to produce.

CFN in 60 Video: Miami University RedHawks Preview

The offensive front struggled to keep defenses out of the backfield and didn’t generate a push for the ground game, but it’s a massive bunch with a whole lot of talent returning. Tommy Doyle is a terrific left tackle and Danny Godlevske is an all-star at center, but the production has to follow the experience, especially for the backs.

Jaylon Bester is just 5-8 and 184 pounds, but he’s a terror around the goal line, running for a team-high 741 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, he’s got to come back healthy after getting hurt this offseason. 587-yard sophomore Tyre Shelton will get the call as the lead back if Bester can’t go.

It’s not that Miami hid its freshman quarterback, but Brett Gabbert wasn’t allowed to turn it loose. He led the way to a MAC championship, but he only completed 55% of his passes for 2,411 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight picks. He’s not all that big, and he’s not much of a runner, but expect him to start winging it around the yard more after being thrown into the fire.

The receiving corps is terrific – the top four targets are back. Jack Sorenson is a good veteran midrange receiver – leading the way with 44 grabs for 568 yards and four scores – and Jalen Walker and James Maye are young blazers who stretch the field. They didn’t make a whole lot of grabs – 44 between the two – but they made them count.

