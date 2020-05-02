College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Miami University RedHawks season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-6 overall, 6-2 in East

Head Coach: Chuck Martin 7th year, 30-47 at MU

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 85

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 47

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 107

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Miami University RedHawks Offense 3 Things To Know

– It wasn’t exactly a smooth season for the Miami University offense. There wasn’t a consistent running game, third down conversions weren’t happening, and the team finished 122nd in the nation with just 309 yards per game. It might have been a grind, but it was an opportunistic attack that did just enough to help the team go on a second half run to the MAC Championship. And now the O gets back ten starters – it’s time to produce.

– The offensive front struggled to keep defenses out of the backfield and didn’t generate a push for the ground game, but it’s a massive bunch with a whole lot of talent returning. Tommy Doyle is a terrific left tackle and Danny Godlevske is an all-star at center, but the production has to follow the experience, especially for the backs.

Jaylon Bester is just 5-8 and 184 pounds, but he’s a terror around the goal line, running for a team-high 741 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, he’s got to come back healthy after getting hurt this offseason. 587-yard sophomore Tyre Shelton will get the call as the lead back if Bester can’t go.

– It’s not that Miami hid its freshman quarterback, but Brett Gabbert wasn’t allowed to turn it loose. He led the way to a MAC championship, but he only completed 55% of his passes for 2,411 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight picks. He’s not all that big, and he’s not much of a runner, but expect him to start winging it around the yard more after being thrown into the fire.

The receiving corps is terrific – the top four targets are back. Jack Sorenson is a good veteran midrange receiver – leading the way with 44 grabs for 568 yards and four scores – and Jalen Walker and James Maye are young blazers who stretch the field. They didn’t make a whole lot of grabs – 44 between the two – but they made them count.

