College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Maryland Terrapins season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Maryland Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Mike Locksley, 2nd year, 3-9

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 101

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 113

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 53

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Maryland Terrapins Offense 3 Things To Know

– It looked like Maryland had something. It started out the season with 79 points against Howard, which didn’t seem like a big deal until it followed it up with a 63-point hit on Syracuse. And that was about it.

Take out those two games, and the 48-7 win over Rutgers, and the Terps averaged 12.5 points over the other nine games.

There weren’t any third down conversions, the O couldn’t control the tempo, and the offensive line got the quarterbacks crushed. This year’s offense is still undergoing a reboot, and it’s still going to take a whole lot of work.

Enter new offensive coordinators Joker Phillips and Scottie Montgomery, who’ll combine to jump-start the attack with more toughness for the ground game, while also trying to keep the quickened tempo.

CFN in 60 Video: Maryland Terrapins Preview



– If it seems like Maryland has 14 different quarterbacks who have been around for 16 years, it’s because it hasn’t been able to settle on one who can 1) take over and 2) stay healthy. Former Virginia Tech starter Josh Jackson is the best talent and needs to rise up into the role after struggling way too much behind the bad line, but on the way is Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa.

Tua’s little brother still has to get the all-clear from the NCAA to be eligible for this year, and the team needs him as a good backup option with Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager transferring.

The receiving corps is also being hammered by the transfer portal with four targets leaving, but DeJuan Ellis is a decent prospect coming in from Virginia Tech. Dontay Demus and Brian Cobbs are a good 1-2 punch, and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo is a decent pass catcher who needs the ball more. On the way is Rakim Jarrett, a five-star talent who’ll soon be the team’s star for the passing attack.

– Running back is a question mark. Javon Leake and Anthony McFarlands were excellent backs who were wasted in last year’s debacle – they left early for the NFL. Senior Tayon Fleet-Davis is the presumptive No. 1 after finishing third on the team with 265 yards and two scores, but new recruits Peny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs are expected to play an instant role.

But the offensive line has to do its part.

Three starters are back, starting with sophomore tackles Jaelyn Duncan and Marcus Minor who have to be far, far stronger after taking their lumps. With guard a massive question mark, the interior should is a concern as long as senior Johnny Jordan is okay at center after missing time late last year.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Maryland Terrapins Defense 3 Things To Know