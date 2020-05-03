College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Indiana Hoosiers season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Tom Allen, 4th year, 18-20

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 43

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 64

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 59

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Indiana Hoosiers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense quietly started to work really, really well. It might not have been able to keep up enough to overcome the occasional defensive issues, and the firepower wasn’t there to do anything against the Ohio States and Michigans of the world, but at least the attack was able to keep things moving.

The running game needs to be stronger, but the passing attack was the second-best in the Big Ten. With the potential of eight starters returning – along with some parts that missed time last year – the league’s No. 3 offense should be every bit as strong.

– It’s now time for the Michael Penix era to take off. Peyton Ramsey did a nice job last season, but he’s bolting for Northwestern. Former Utah transfer Jack Tuttle is a talent, but as long as Penix is in one piece, this is his gig. The 6-3, 202-pounder threw for 1,394 yards and ten touchdowns with just four picks, but he was knocked out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Top targets Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle are back, along with junior TE Peyton Hendershot. However, there’s a wee bit of a depth problem early on after losing longtime veterans Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale. There’s a whole lot of promising talent coming in – Rashawn Williams and David Baker were terrific gets in the latest recruiting class – but the law firm-sounding tandem of Philyor and Fryfogle will be the main men early on.

– Stevie Scott wasn’t quite the rushing force he was as a freshman, but he was still terrific, following up a 1,137-yard, ten-touchdown season with 845 yards and another ten scores. The problem? No problem – he wasn’t used as much.

Sampson James was in the transfer portal after rushing for 275 yards and three scores as a freshman, but he’s back, and Penix is a dangerous runner who should be third on the team in yards.

The O line was okay. It wasn’t the dominant force of past years, and it could use a star who can blast away, but it’ll be a good group once the interior is figured out. Matthew Bedford and Caleb Jones are big veterans at tackle, and 311-pound senior Harry Crider will play somewhere on the inside.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Indiana Hoosiers Defense 3 Things To Know