College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Houston Cougars season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Houston Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in American Athletic

Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen, 2nd year, 4-8

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 77

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 101

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 55

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Houston Cougars Offense 3 Things To Know

– That wasn’t how it was supposed to work. The Houston offense was expected to explode with head coach Dana Holgorsen coming in to coach up dynamic quarterback D’Eriq King and an O that put up 571 points in 2018 and … nope.

The offense never clicked, the offensive line allowed too many sacks, and King – now a Miami Hurricane – sat out the season after four games. On the plus side, last year turned into one big scrimmage to get everyone ready for the season.

Call it a tank, call it prep work, call it being self-aware of what success really is for a college football program of Houston’s caliber. Thanks to that, there’s a whole lot of experience returning.

CFN in 60 Video: Houston Cougars Preview



– King is gone, but Clayton Tune was able to get in seven games of work and threw for 1,533 yards and 11 scores with nine picks. He’s not King when it comes to dynamic big plays, but he’s a 6-3, 215-pound passer who can move a little bit. For the moment, he’s it – sophomore Logan Holgorsen is the main backup – but with a transfer at some point expected to be added to the mix.

Tune is okay, and his receiving corps is great. Senior Marquez Stevenson and the top four targets from last year are back. They didn’t get enough work in overall, and they were far less productive than the 2018 corps, but there’s a whole lot of flash, size, and speed to rotate in.

– The offensive line loses OT Josh Jones at left tackle, but the rest of the front five is back. There’s terrific depth, but not a whole lot of bulk. Overall, this group has to be far, far better in pass protection – a huge injury issue across the board had a whole lot to do with that – but it’s going to be solid for what should be a good ground attack.

The top two running backs are great, but the developed depth is lacking. Leading rusher Kyle Porter – a former Texas transfer – is back after a 616-yard season, and 215-pound Mulbah Car returns after running for 375 yards and three scores as he spread out his four games to preserve another season.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Houston Cougars Defense 3 Things To Know