College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Colorado State Rams season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 3-5 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Steve Addazio, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 97

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 109

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 97

Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Colorado State Rams Offense 3 Things To Know

– There’s a whole lot to like about what’s already in place for new head coach Steve Addazio and offensive coordinator Joey Lynch. The Rams finished second in the Mountain West in total offense thanks to a high-powered passing game that pushed out 305 yards a game.

However, it’s Steve Addazio – there has to be a running game, and there will be. That starts with getting bulkier up front.

Losing 325-pound left tackle TJ Storment to TCU and starting guard Nouredin Nouili to Nebraska stings – two starters are expected back. This group is used to working mostly in pass protection, but the adjustment to pounding away a bit more shouldn’t be an issue under the coaching staff. Now the running backs have to show up.

CFN in 60 Video: Colorado State Rams Preview



– Leading rusher Marvin Kinsey is done after running for 703 yards and six scores, but 230-pound senior Marcus McElroy is a terrific fit for what the new coaching staff wants to do. The second-leading rusher came up with 370 yards and three scores, and 215-pound sophomore Jaylen Thomas can thump away, too. The running backs will be fine, but …

– The pieces are in place to keep the passing attack from being ignored. It’s not that Addazio isn’t going to want to throw, and his Boston College teams upped the tempo over the years, so early on the new staff has to crank up the fantastic receiving corps.

Warren Jackson led the way with 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight scores, and he’s got the pieces around him to do even more. Auburn transfer Nate Craig-Myers got his feet wet last year, sophomore Dante Wright is a deep threat, and Trey McBride and the tight ends are going to be terrific.

Former Nebraska transfer Patrick O’Brien threw for over 2,800 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven picks, but he’ll have to hold off the more mobile Todd Centeio, a transfer from Temple who’ll be eligible to roll right away.

