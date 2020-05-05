College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Jamey Chadwell, 3rd year, 8-16

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 118

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 96

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 127

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense had its style. It might not have always put up big points, and there were too many power outages, but the running game was good, the team controlled the clock, and the offensive line came up with a solid year. With four starters back, this should be among the best O lines in the Sun Belt despite a lack of raw bulk at anywhere but right guard.

CFN in 60 Video: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Preview



– CJ Marable might not be all that big, but he was a workhorse for the offense at times. The 5-10, 190-pounder ran for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he wasn’t alone, There’s a deep group behind him with all the other top backs underclassmen last season. Throw in JUCO transfer Shermari Jones, and the ground attack that averaged almost 200 yards per game should be even better.

– The quarterback situation is fine. Junior Bryce Carpenter was second on the team in rushing and threw eight touchdown passes with two picks, Fred Payton led the team with 1,421 yards and made more things happen down the field, and either one can produce.

Almost all of the top wide receivers are back. There wasn’t a ton of explosion – the O averaged only 11 yards per catch – but the quarterbacks worked the ball around well. Marable was a threat out of the backfield, junior Jaivon Heiligh great into a reliable target, ad Isaiah Likely turned into a factor at tight end. They’re all back.

