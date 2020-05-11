College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Central Michigan Chippewas season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan preview in 60 seconds

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– CMU Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 8-6 overall, 6-2 in MAC

Head Coach: Jim McElwain, 2nd year, 8-6

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 106

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 71

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 121

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Central Michigan Chippewas Offense 3 Things To Know

– Jim McElwain stepped in as the new head coach and the offense suddenly started to work. The offense wasn’t too dynamic, but it managed to come up with 437 yards and over 30 points per game thanks to a solid passing game and a decent balance with a good ground attack. But now a quarterback has to settle in after the graduation of Quinten Dormady.

CFN in 60 Video: Central Michigan Chippewas Preview



– Texas Tech transfer Jett Duffey was supposed to be the main man to run the attack, but his application was denied because of off-the-field issues while with the Red Raiders. Redshirt freshman Daniel Richardson has the athleticism and upside to take over the attack and make it his, but it’s going to be a fight.

Senior David Moore is back after throwing for 1,143 yards and five touchdowns with four picks – before being suspended early in the season – but the battle for the starting gig is relatively wide open with pro-style passer Ty Brock coming in from Sam Houston State to get in the mix with veteran former JUCO transfer David Moore.

Former Virginia Tech transfer and CMU’s 2019 leading receiver Kalil Pimpleton is back after coming up with 82 catches as a top mid-range receiver. In all, the top seven receivers – wideouts and tight ends – return.

– The offensive line that was so good at keeping defenses out of the backfield gets back three starters, but there isn’t a whole lot of bulk. It’s an active front five with everyone working between 280 and 295 pounds. The group will get the job done for Kobe Lewis, a quick back who ran for close to 1,100 yards with 12 touchdowns. 220-pound Lew Nichols brings a bit more thump.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Central Michigan Chippewas Defense 3 Things To Know