College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Cal Golden Bears season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Cal Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Justin Wilcox, 4th year, 20-18

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 38

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 61

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 45

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Cal Golden Bears Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Cal offense is a far cry from where it was just a few years ago, struggling to get to a whole lot going – it only scored 30 or more twice – and finished the season last in the Pac-12 in both scoring and total offense, averaging 329 yards and 21.2 points per game.

However, part of the problem was its quarterback issues – starter Chase Garbers missed four times in the middle of the season, and wasn’t 100% for another two games with a shoulder injury. Cal lost five of those six games.

He’s back and healthy – Cal was 8-0 when he played a full game – and former UCLA transfer Devon Modster is back as the No. 2 man. Now the passing game has to be sharper after finishing last in the Pac-12 in efficiency and yards.

CFN in 60 Video: Cal Golden Bears Preview



– The receiving corps needs to get more work. Leading target Nikko Remigio is back, but he only caught 38 passes for 513 yards and three scores. Second-leading receiver Jordan Duncan is gone, but ten of the top 11 wideouts and tight ends are back. 6-5, 230-pound junior TE Jake Tonges returns after averaging over 20 yards per grab.

– The O line was very young, and now the growing pains should pay off with all five starters expected back for a line that struggled to keep defenses out of the backfield and was the worst in the Pac-12 in sacks allowed. It’s not a massive line, but it can move. Now it has to do more for a running game that averaged a pedestrian 132 yards per game.

230-pound thumper Christopher Brown returns after leading the way with 914 yards and eight scored, but he’s not alone. Backups Marcel Dancy and DeShawn Collins return, but they all need more work and room to move.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Cal Golden Bears Defense 3 Things To Know