College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Baylor Bears season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Baylor Bears

Baylor preview in 60 seconds

2019 Record: 11-3 overall, 8-1 in Big 12

Head Coach: Dave Aranda, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 16

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 21

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 48

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Baylor Bears Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense wasn’t always a powerhouse, but it was effective enough when it had to be. The running game was just okay, the passing attack wasn’t all that efficient, and the pass protection was missing far too often. But the scoring came in bunches with 31 points or more scored seven times.

Now it’s up to new offensive coordinator Larry Fedora – the former North Carolina head man who came up as a Baylor assistant in the early 1990s and worked as the OC at Florida and Oklahoma State – to work with a veteran attack that has to do a whole lot more to make up for what might be a struggling D.

– Charlie Brewer got beaten up throughout last year, but he still managed to keep on producing. He finished with 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, and he ran for 11 scores, but he took some massive pops late in the season.

Sophomore Gerry Bohanon stepped in against Oklahoma in the second meeting and almost pulled out the Big 12 Championship, and Jacob Zeno is a good-looking redshirt freshman who’ll get at least a look.

Leading receiver Denzel Mims is gone along with deep threat Chris Platt, but the junior combination of Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed are back. The 6-3 Thornton averaged over 17 yards per catch, the 6-1 Sneed made 42 grabs, and there are enough returning parts to get the passing game going right away.

– Four starters are back on an offensive line that got Charlie Brewer blasted a bit too often, and wasn’t always a rock for the running game. Guard Xavier Newman-Johnson is the best of the bunch, but the tackles should be better with decent depth and options to play around with.

The ground game has the backs. Leading returning rusher John Lovett is back, but JaMycal Hasty is done. The quarterbacks will bring a boost to the ground game, but senior Trestan Ebner and a slew of underclassmen will be a part of the rotation.

