College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arizona State Sun Devils season with what you need to know.

CFN in 60 Podcast: 2020 Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State preview in 60 seconds

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– ASU Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Herm Edwards, 3rd year, 15-11

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 37

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 33

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 30

NOTE: Obviously, no one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Arizona State Sun Devils Offense 3 Things To Know

– It was inconsistent, it was occasionally ineffective, and it needed more pop, but the offense was able to come through here and there when it absolutely had to. It finished tenth in the Pac-12 overall, couldn’t run enough, and was dead last in first downs.

And now it loses two of its main parts.

RB Eno Benjamin and WR Brandon Aiyuk are off to the NFL, but Jayden Daniels is back after a strong true freshman season. He was a bit too conservative – often in a good way, only throwing two picks on the year – but he’s a dangerous passer who hit the 300-yard mark five times, highlighted by his 408-yard day against Oregon. But Aiyuk …

CFN in 60 Video: Arizona State Sun Devils Preview



– The star deep threat is done. Aiyuk is now a San Francisco 49er after leading the team with 65 catches. No. 2 target Kyle Williams is done, too, but Frank Darby is a dangerous big-play target who who averaged close to 20 yards per catch on his 31 grabs with eight scores. Finding a go-to receiver who can do a little of everything is a must.

– The offensive line has to be stronger. Donovan West is a star on the inside at either guard or taking over for Cohl Cabral at center, and there’s hope for an instant boost with transfers Kellen Diesch from Texas A&M and Henry Hattis from Stanford to help the cause. The line only paved the way for 123 yards per game and had major problems in pass protection.

Finding a replacement for Eno Benjamin is the bigger problem. 1,519 of the rushing 1,602 yards and all 13 touchdowns came from someone other than the available running backs on the roster. There are options – sophomore AJ Carter is the main one – but there’s little to no experience to handle the work.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Arizona State Sun Devils Defense 3 Things To Know