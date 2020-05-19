2020 NCAA Academic Progress Rate: Football APR Rankings By Conference

The NCAA announced the latest Academic Progress Rate, or APR, rankings by conference for 2020.

The NCAA released its annual report of the Academic Progress Rate, or APR, measuring the improvements and academic success for the 2018-2019 school year.

From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:

Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

So which teams got the job done in the classroom? Here’s the APR ranking by conference …

ACC APR Rankings

1 Clemson 993

2 Wake Forest 990

3 Boston College 989

4 Pitt 988

5 Duke 986

6 Louisville 984

7 Georgia Tech 978

8 Miami 973

9 Virginia 972

10 Syracuse 965

11 NC State 962

12 North Carolina 959

13 Virginia Tech 958

14 Florida State 942

American Athletic Conference APR Rankings

1 Cincinnati 990

2 Navy 988

3 Temple 987

4 UCF 981

5 Memphis 980

6 USF 979

7 UConn* 976

8 SMU 974

9 Houston 961

10 Tulane 958

11 Tulsa 945

12 East Carolina 938

*UConn is now an independent, but its APR is counted for its time in the American Athletic Conference

