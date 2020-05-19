2020 NCAA Academic Progress Rate: College Football APR Rankings 1-130

The NCAA released the latest Academic Progress Rate, or APR, for all college football programs. Here are the rankings of all teams for 2020.
The Academic Progress Rate, or APR, has once again been released by the NCAA – it measures the improvements and academic success for each school for the 2018-2019 school year.
And why do you care about the APR? It shows the commitment by each school to improving the academic side of the football programs. It also matters to the bowl world.
If there aren’t enough teams that finish with a bowl-eligible six wins, the teams that finish 5-7 are allowed to be taken based on their respective APR rankings below.
Which football schools are doing the best job at putting the college in college football?
From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:
- Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.
- A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
- In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
2020 (2018-2019) NCAA APR Rankings
130 Texas State 932
Last Season APR Rank: T125
Last Season APR: 937
T128 East Carolina 938
Last Season APR Rank: T125
Last Season APR: 937
T128 UMass 938
Last Season APR Rank: T125
Last Season APR: 937
127 UTEP 941
Last Season APR Rank: T95
Last Season APR: 957
T125 Florida State 942
Last Season APR Rank: 129
Last Season APR: 936
T125 UAB 942
Last Season APR Rank: NA
Last Season APR: NA
124 New Mexico 943
Last Season APR Rank: T125
Last Season APR: 937
123 UCLA 944
Last Season APR Rank: T114
Last Season APR: 948
T119 Akron 945
Last Season APR Rank: T117
Last Season APR: 946
T119 Charlotte 945
Last Season APR Rank: 119
Last Season APR: 945
T119 Southern Miss 945
Last Season APR Rank: 124
Last Season APR: 941
T119 Tulsa 945
Last Season APR Rank: 123
Last Season APR: 943
118 BYU 946
Last Season APR Rank: T117
Last Season APR: 946
117 Bowling Green 947
Last Season APR Rank: T120
Last Season APR: 944
116 Western Michigan 948
Last Season APR Rank: T86
Last Season APR: 961
T113 Georgia Southern 949
Last Season APR Rank: T114
Last Season APR: 948
T113 Hawaii 949
Last Season APR Rank: T107
Last Season APR: 952
T113 Texas Tech 949
Last Season APR Rank: T120
Last Season APR: 944
112 Marshall 951
Last Season APR Rank: T102
Last Season APR: 954
T109 LSU 952
Last Season APR Rank: T111
Last Season APR: 951
T109 Michigan State 952
Last Season APR Rank: T114
Last Season APR: 948
T109 San Jose State 952
Last Season APR Rank: T120
Last Season APR: 944
T106 Colorado State 954
Last Season APR Rank: T68
Last Season APR: 967
T106 Fresno State 954
Last Season APR Rank: T111
Last Season APR: 951
T106 Purdue 954
Last Season APR Rank: T97
Last Season APR: 956
T103 Appalachian State 955
Last Season APR Rank: T100
Last Season APR: 955
T103 Colorado 955
Last Season APR Rank: T76
Last Season APR: 965
T103 South Alabama 955
Last Season APR Rank: T104
Last Season APR: 953