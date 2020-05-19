2020 NCAA Academic Progress Rate: College Football APR Rankings 1-130

The NCAA released the latest Academic Progress Rate, or APR, for all college football programs. Here are the rankings of all teams for 2020.

Contact @PeteFiutak

The Academic Progress Rate, or APR, has once again been released by the NCAA – it measures the improvements and academic success for each school for the 2018-2019 school year.

And why do you care about the APR? It shows the commitment by each school to improving the academic side of the football programs. It also matters to the bowl world.

If there aren’t enough teams that finish with a bowl-eligible six wins, the teams that finish 5-7 are allowed to be taken based on their respective APR rankings below.

Which football schools are doing the best job at putting the college in college football?

From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:

Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

2020 (2018-2019) NCAA APR Rankings

130 Texas State 932

Last Season APR Rank: T125

Last Season APR: 937

T128 East Carolina 938

Last Season APR Rank: T125

Last Season APR: 937

T128 UMass 938

Last Season APR Rank: T125

Last Season APR: 937

127 UTEP 941

Last Season APR Rank: T95

Last Season APR: 957

T125 Florida State 942

Last Season APR Rank: 129

Last Season APR: 936

T125 UAB 942

Last Season APR Rank: NA

Last Season APR: NA

124 New Mexico 943

Last Season APR Rank: T125

Last Season APR: 937

123 UCLA 944

Last Season APR Rank: T114

Last Season APR: 948

T119 Akron 945

Last Season APR Rank: T117

Last Season APR: 946

T119 Charlotte 945

Last Season APR Rank: 119

Last Season APR: 945

T119 Southern Miss 945

Last Season APR Rank: 124

Last Season APR: 941

T119 Tulsa 945

Last Season APR Rank: 123

Last Season APR: 943

118 BYU 946

Last Season APR Rank: T117

Last Season APR: 946

117 Bowling Green 947

Last Season APR Rank: T120

Last Season APR: 944

116 Western Michigan 948

Last Season APR Rank: T86

Last Season APR: 961

T113 Georgia Southern 949

Last Season APR Rank: T114

Last Season APR: 948

T113 Hawaii 949

Last Season APR Rank: T107

Last Season APR: 952

T113 Texas Tech 949

Last Season APR Rank: T120

Last Season APR: 944

112 Marshall 951

Last Season APR Rank: T102

Last Season APR: 954

T109 LSU 952

Last Season APR Rank: T111

Last Season APR: 951

T109 Michigan State 952

Last Season APR Rank: T114

Last Season APR: 948

T109 San Jose State 952

Last Season APR Rank: T120

Last Season APR: 944

T106 Colorado State 954

Last Season APR Rank: T68

Last Season APR: 967

T106 Fresno State 954

Last Season APR Rank: T111

Last Season APR: 951

T106 Purdue 954

Last Season APR Rank: T97

Last Season APR: 956

T103 Appalachian State 955

Last Season APR Rank: T100

Last Season APR: 955

T103 Colorado 955

Last Season APR Rank: T76

Last Season APR: 965

T103 South Alabama 955

Last Season APR Rank: T104

Last Season APR: 953

NEXT: 2020 (2018-2019) College Football APR Rankings Top 100