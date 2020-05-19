2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis: APR Rankings 1-130

How good are the teams and programs in the classroom? As a part of the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, the Academic Progress Rate (APR) is a factor.
This is supposed to be about the college in college football, at least at times.
How good have the football programs been in the classroom? The Academic Progress Rate is a factor in the overall reputation of a school and how an athletic department is run, and it matters in the bowl picture, too.
The schools have to reach a certain threshold to avoid penalties, and the higher the rating, the better the chance to go bowling if a football team doesn’t get to six wins.
From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:
-
- Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.
- A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
- In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
When it comes to the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, it factors into the mix just like the big wins and the attendance.
So which schools did the best job in the classroom? Here’s the ranking of all 130 teams based on APR, averaged out over the last five seasons.
130 Massachusetts
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 128
2020: 938
2019: 937
2018: 939
2017: 939
2016: 939
5-Year APR Average: 938.4
129 Florida State
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 125
2020: 942
2019: 936
2018: 939
2017: 939
2016: 945
5-Year APR Average: 940.2
128 Georgia Southern
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 129
2020: 949
2019: 948
2018: 933
2017: 933
2016: 940
5-Year APR Average: 940.6
T126 Texas State
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 126
2020: 932
2019: 937
2018: 940
2017: 940
2016: 961
5-Year APR Average: 942
T126 UAB
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: NA
2020: 942
2019: NA
2018: 0
2017: 0
2016: 0
5-Year APR Average: 942
125 East Carolina
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 111
2020: 938
2019: 937
2018: 947
2017: 947
2016: 943
5-Year APR Average: 942.4
124 Tulsa
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 121
2020: 945
2019: 943
2018: 942
2017: 942
2016: 944
5-Year APR Average: 943.2
123 Louisiana Tech
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 112
2020: 964
2019: 954
2018: 937
2017: 937
2016: 934
5-Year APR Average: 945.2
122 Texas Tech
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 117
2020: 949
2019: 944
2018: 947
2017: 947
2016: 941
5-Year APR Average: 945.6
121 Akron
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 124
2020: 945
2019: 946
2018: 947
2017: 947
2016: 947
5-Year APR Average: 946.4
120 Bowling Green
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 127
2020: 947
2019: 944
2018: 946
2017: 946
2016: 953
5-Year APR Average: 947.2
119 FIU
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 118
2020: 968
2019: 959
2018: 936
2017: 936
2016: 938
5-Year APR Average: 947.4
T117 UNLV
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 123
2020: 964
2019: 952
2018: 943
2017: 943
2016: 936
5-Year APR Average: 947.6
T117 West Virginia
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 109
2020: 960
2019: 953
2018: 940
2017: 940
2016: 945
5-Year APR Average: 947.6
116 Houston
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 108
2020: 961
2019: 950
2018: 942
2017: 942
2016: 944
5-Year APR Average: 947.8
115 Kansas
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 119
2020: 960
2019: 959
2018: 943
2017: 943
2016: 936
5-Year APR Average: 948.2
T113 Fresno State
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 114
2020: 954
2019: 951
2018: 944
2017: 944
2016: 953
5-Year APR Average: 949.2
T113 Liberty
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 122
2020: 957
2019: 955
2018: 945
2017: 945
2016: 944
5-Year APR Average: 949.2
T110 BYU
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 110
2020: 946
2019: 946
2018: 951
2017: 951
2016: 953
5-Year APR Average: 949.4
T110 New Mexico
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 116
2020: 943
2019: 937
2018: 958
2017: 958
2016: 951
5-Year APR Average: 949.4
T110 New Mexico State
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 105
2020: 956
2019: 956
2018: 950
2017: 950
2016: 935
5-Year APR Average: 949.4
T108 Georgia State
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 107
2020: 958
2019: 961
2018: 946
2017: 946
2016: 944
5-Year APR Average: 951
T108 Southern Miss
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 113
2020: 945
2019: 941
2018: 957
2017: 957
2016: 955
5-Year APR Average: 951
107 Charlotte
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 104
2020: 945
2019: 945
2018: 956
2017: 956
2016: 955
5-Year APR Average: 951.4
106 South Alabama
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 94
2020: 955
2019: 953
2018: 952
2017: 952
2016: 947
5-Year APR Average: 951.8
105 LSU
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 98
2020: 952
2019: 951
2018: 959
2017: 959
2016: 941
5-Year APR Average: 952.4
104 Louisiana
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 96
2020: 956
2019: 952
2018: 954
2017: 954
2016: 950
5-Year APR Average: 953.2
103 Troy
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 97
2020: 961
2019: 961
2018: 955
2017: 955
2016: 937
5-Year APR Average: 953.8
102 TCU
Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 75
2020: 959
2019: 966
2018: 955
2017: 955
2016: 935
5-Year APR Average: 954