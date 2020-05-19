2020 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis: APR Rankings 1-130

How good are the teams and programs in the classroom? As a part of the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, the Academic Progress Rate (APR) is a factor.

This is supposed to be about the college in college football, at least at times.

How good have the football programs been in the classroom? The Academic Progress Rate is a factor in the overall reputation of a school and how an athletic department is run, and it matters in the bowl picture, too.

The schools have to reach a certain threshold to avoid penalties, and the higher the rating, the better the chance to go bowling if a football team doesn’t get to six wins.

From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:

Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate. In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.



When it comes to the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, it factors into the mix just like the big wins and the attendance.

So which schools did the best job in the classroom? Here’s the ranking of all 130 teams based on APR, averaged out over the last five seasons.

130 Massachusetts

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 128

2020: 938

2019: 937

2018: 939

2017: 939

2016: 939

5-Year APR Average: 938.4

129 Florida State

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 125

2020: 942

2019: 936

2018: 939

2017: 939

2016: 945

5-Year APR Average: 940.2

128 Georgia Southern

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 129

2020: 949

2019: 948

2018: 933

2017: 933

2016: 940

5-Year APR Average: 940.6

T126 Texas State

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 126

2020: 932

2019: 937

2018: 940

2017: 940

2016: 961

5-Year APR Average: 942

T126 UAB

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: NA

2020: 942

2019: NA

2018: 0

2017: 0

2016: 0

5-Year APR Average: 942

125 East Carolina

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 111

2020: 938

2019: 937

2018: 947

2017: 947

2016: 943

5-Year APR Average: 942.4

124 Tulsa

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 121

2020: 945

2019: 943

2018: 942

2017: 942

2016: 944

5-Year APR Average: 943.2

123 Louisiana Tech

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 112

2020: 964

2019: 954

2018: 937

2017: 937

2016: 934

5-Year APR Average: 945.2

122 Texas Tech

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 117

2020: 949

2019: 944

2018: 947

2017: 947

2016: 941

5-Year APR Average: 945.6

121 Akron

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 124

2020: 945

2019: 946

2018: 947

2017: 947

2016: 947

5-Year APR Average: 946.4

120 Bowling Green

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 127

2020: 947

2019: 944

2018: 946

2017: 946

2016: 953

5-Year APR Average: 947.2

119 FIU

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 118

2020: 968

2019: 959

2018: 936

2017: 936

2016: 938

5-Year APR Average: 947.4

T117 UNLV

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 123

2020: 964

2019: 952

2018: 943

2017: 943

2016: 936

5-Year APR Average: 947.6

T117 West Virginia

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 109

2020: 960

2019: 953

2018: 940

2017: 940

2016: 945

5-Year APR Average: 947.6

116 Houston

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 108

2020: 961

2019: 950

2018: 942

2017: 942

2016: 944

5-Year APR Average: 947.8

115 Kansas

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 119

2020: 960

2019: 959

2018: 943

2017: 943

2016: 936

5-Year APR Average: 948.2

T113 Fresno State

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 114

2020: 954

2019: 951

2018: 944

2017: 944

2016: 953

5-Year APR Average: 949.2

T113 Liberty

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 122

2020: 957

2019: 955

2018: 945

2017: 945

2016: 944

5-Year APR Average: 949.2

T110 BYU

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 110

2020: 946

2019: 946

2018: 951

2017: 951

2016: 953

5-Year APR Average: 949.4

T110 New Mexico

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 116

2020: 943

2019: 937

2018: 958

2017: 958

2016: 951

5-Year APR Average: 949.4

T110 New Mexico State

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 105

2020: 956

2019: 956

2018: 950

2017: 950

2016: 935

5-Year APR Average: 949.4

T108 Georgia State

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 107

2020: 958

2019: 961

2018: 946

2017: 946

2016: 944

5-Year APR Average: 951

T108 Southern Miss

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 113

2020: 945

2019: 941

2018: 957

2017: 957

2016: 955

5-Year APR Average: 951

107 Charlotte

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 104

2020: 945

2019: 945

2018: 956

2017: 956

2016: 955

5-Year APR Average: 951.4

106 South Alabama

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 94

2020: 955

2019: 953

2018: 952

2017: 952

2016: 947

5-Year APR Average: 951.8

105 LSU

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 98

2020: 952

2019: 951

2018: 959

2017: 959

2016: 941

5-Year APR Average: 952.4

104 Louisiana

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 96

2020: 956

2019: 952

2018: 954

2017: 954

2016: 950

5-Year APR Average: 953.2

103 Troy

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 97

2020: 961

2019: 961

2018: 955

2017: 955

2016: 937

5-Year APR Average: 953.8

102 TCU

Last Season 5-Year APR Rank: 75

2020: 959

2019: 966

2018: 955

2017: 955

2016: 935

5-Year APR Average: 954

