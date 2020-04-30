Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State early preseason fearless prediction and game preview.

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football game months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, 3) no one has ANY clue how to get sports going again, and 4) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

You can bet now at BetMGM on a whole lot of college football games – including going really insane looking at lines in November – with the possibility of hitting something big.

We’ll be diving in a whole lot deeper when we do this for real just before the season – crossing fingers that there is one. But for now …

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK



Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

There isn’t another team in the Big 12 that returns more loaded with offensive weapons.

The offensive line gets enough parts back to make all of the stars shine. QB Spencer Sanders returns, Tylan Wallace and five of the top six receivers are expected back, and then there’s that 2,000-yard rusher to work around. Chuba Hubbard tore off 221 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s 52-36 win over the Beavers.

On the flip side, Oregon State lost leading receiver Isaiah Hodgins to the Buffalo Bills, No. 2 receiver Noah Togiai has to be replaced at tight end, and QB Jake Luton is off trying to push out Gardner Minshew at Jacksonville.

It’s going to be a shootout, and the home team is much better equipped. However …

Why Oregon State Will Win

There’s a whole lot to like about the Oregon State defense.

All-around playmaking linebacker Hamlicar Rashed it back along with seven of the team’s top eight tacklers. Almost all of the sacks from last year return, and in all, eight starters are expected back on a defense that should be one of the most improved in the Pac-12.

It’s not like the Beavers don’t have any offensive parts to keep up the pace.

Jermar Jefferson should have a huge rushing season behind a solid line, the receiving corps is good enough to overcome the loss of of Hodgins and Togiai, and former Nebraska Cornhusker Tristan Gebbia – if he wins the job – will add a dual-threat element missing from the attack last year.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State was able to roll last season, but Oregon State is going to be a whole lot stronger.

Jonathan Smith has been able to build up the Beaver talent level on both sides, and the athleticism is there to keep pace in what should be an offensive show.

Oklahoma State, though, will be too good.

The defense will be just okay, but the explosion from this offense will show up when it needs to put the game away.

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Oklahoma State 41, Oregon State 31

Oklahoma State -16.5

Money Line: Oklahoma State -1112, Oregon State +700

ATS Preseason Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

