Notre Dame vs Navy Fearless Prediction, Game Preview, Preseason Version

How crazy is it to try predicting a college football season months in advance when 1) there wasn’t any spring ball, 2) there aren’t any real depth charts to go off of, and 3) we don’t even know what the 2020 season is going to be?

Just crazy enough to potentially get some fantastic values on the early lines.

Notre Dame vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 29

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Network: COMING

Notre Dame vs Navy Game Preview: Preseason Version

Why Navy Will Win

Considering the lack of preparation this offseason on all sides, Navy being able to do what it does with its precision and timing might not be that much of a problem. In the Week 0 game, it should be able to grind down the clock enough to keep the score low, control drives, and keep the tempo of the game on its side.

Eight starters are back on a defense that got gouged in last year’s 52-20 loss, but the Irish have a whole slew of parts they have to replace. Six Notre Dame players were selected in the NFL Draft, and that doesn’t count RB Tony Jones, DE Jamir Jones, WR Chris Finke and S Jalen Elliott. However …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish offensive line should be able to hammer down the Navy defensive front.

Yeah, Notre Dame just lost a ton of talent, but OT Liam Eichenberg and four starters are expected back on an offensive line that might be a killer. The Navy defensive front loses its 300-pounders from last year and – like normal – has a slew of 250-pounders trying to hold up.

The Irish only ran for 105 yards and were held to just over three yards per carry – and won by 32. Ian Book might not throw for five touchdowns again, but the offense should be able to keep it simple, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The experience of the Notre Dame linebacking corps should be able to take over early on.

How do you stop the option? Discipline, and the Irish have the linebackers who can make up for the losses on the defensive front.

This will be a strong Navy team again, but the difference will be on the offensive fronts. The Midshipmen have to replace three starters – and QB Malcolm Perry – and the Irish will have the bulk to to take over early on.

Notre Dame vs Navy Prediction, Line: Preseason Version

Notre Dame 34, Navy 16

