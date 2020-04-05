NFL Draft Tight End Rankings 2020: From The College Perspective

Who are the tight ends who’ll matter in the 2020 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2020 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings

The tight ends are okay, but there aren’t the stars like there have been over the past few years. However, there’s enough mid-round value to get excited.

From the college perspective, here are the top tight ends in your 2020 NFL Draft, starting with the ones who’ll be in the mix, and then diving into the five who’ll actually matter over the next ten years of the pro football world.

15. Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

Size: 6-4, 253

The Good: Now that’s a workout a workout. Keene dominated at the combine by leading the way in the broad jump and doing a fantastic job in all of the other main categories. Able to do a little of everything right, he’s a solid receiver and has no problems doing what’s necessary as a blocker.

The Not-So-Good: He’s built like a small forward without a whole lot of bulk. Yes, he can do a little of everything right, but there isn’t a sure-thing NFL trait that makes him standout. His receiving production at Virginia Tech was fine – 59 career catches for 748 yards and eight scores – but nothing special.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Someone will take him and he’ll be a tough cut. He’s an almost perfect backup tight end with all he can do, but he’s a fill-in. Something will have to pop right away in a camp to be a starter.

Projected Round: Seventh

14. Mitchell Wilcox, USF

Size: 6-3, 247

The Good: Productive, he caught 100 career passes for 1,326 yards and 11 touchdowns. With a good combination of pass catching skills and blocking ability, he can stay on the field for all three downs.

The Not-So-Good: He’s missing the NFL tools. He’s not quite big enough, he’s not quite powerful enough, and he’s not quite fast enough. He’s a good football player, but there’s not enough wow.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s always a place in the NFL for a decent tight end who can catch.

Projected Round: Sixth

13. Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

Size: 6-2, 242

The Good: Fantastic at the combine, he was one of most athletic all-around tight ends at the workout. Fast, quick, and with a knack for getting his nose dirty as a blocker, he can do a little of everything right. However …

The Not-So-Good: He’s WAY undersized. He’s a fullback-sized player who’ll need to find a role. Yeah, he was athletic in Indy, but he doesn’t have freakish enough skills to overcome the lack of bulk.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There could be a nice upside here in the later rounds. He’s not built like an NFL tight end, but he’s an ultra-reliable receiver 77 catches and 12 scores over the last two years – and he’ll do whatever is needed.

Projected Round: Sixth

12. Devin Asiasi, UCLA

Size: 6-3, 257

The Good: There’s hope to emerge as a bigger part of a passing game once he finds the right role. He didn’t do much in his UCLA career, and then last season it started to work with 44 catches for 641 yards and four scores. There’s enough on-field explosion to work into downfield playmaker.

The Not-So-Good: There’s a strange body type here to work with. He’s not all that big in a good way, but he’d be better at around 245 pounds – there’s a risk he could be 265ish. There’s upside, but he’s a project.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s a little bit of a boom-or-bust thing happening with him. He could bulk up a bit and become an athletic H-back, or he could crank down and be a matchup problem of a receiver. There’s enough to his game to like the upside.

Projected Round: Fifth

11. CJ O’Grady, Arkansas

Size: 6-4, 253

The Good: A productive target with good size, he might not do too much down the field, but he caught 84 passes with 11 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He has nice hands and good enough football speed to work his way open.

The Not-So-Good: How worried are you about the way his Arkansas career ended? Suspended a few times, he ended up only playing seven times last year before he left the team. The overall NFL athleticism is just okay and he doesn’t use his size well enough as a run blocker.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s enough talent and pass catching ability to find a job in someone’s offense, but he’s going to be a mid-range threat.

Projected Round: Fifth

