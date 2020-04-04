NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings 2020: From The College Perspective

Who are the quarterbacks who’ll matter in the 2020 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings

It’s one of the more interesting NFL Draft years for quarterbacks in a long, long time. There aren’t a lot of teams that need to draft a quarterback, but the ones that do really need a one.

From the college perspective, here are the top quarterbacks in your 2020 NFL Draft, starting with the ones who’ll be in the mix, and then diving into the five who’ll actually matter over the next ten years of the pro football world.

15. Cole McDonald, Hawaii

Size: 6-3, 215

The Good: Very athletic with good size, a live arm, and with the ability to wing it all around the yard, he knows how to keep on pressing a passing game and has a necessary fearless streak.

The Not-So-Good: He’s got a funky throwing motion that doesn’t seem to matter on his rhythm throws, but requires effort on big passes. He’ll be an interception machine at times.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: A nice late-round flier as a guy who can come off the bench in an emergency and make a passing game go.

Projected Round: Free Agent

14. Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Size: 6-3, 215

The Good: A terrific leader and all-around baller who stepped up his passing game against a terrific Florida pass defense in the Orange Bowl. Mobile, he runs well to go along with a live arm.

The Not-So-Good: He doesn’t feel the pressure well enough and relies on his mobility a bit too often. He’ll force a few too many throws and had problems with picks when he tried to do too much.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: The skills and upside are there to develop into a reliable backup who’ll get his shot to start with a little time. He’s a veteran who can grow into a role.

Projected Round: Free Agent

13. Kelly Bryant, Missouri

Size: 6-3, 229

The Good: He’s got a nice all-around combination of skills and tools. Just fine for Missouri when he was healthy, he played through his problems and gave it a go late in the season. The NFL arm is there.

The Not-So-Good: He’s missing the steady accuracy. He can throw, run, and do all the things to become an intriguing prospect, but he’s missing the next-level all-around passing ability.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: It will take an overhaul to make him a consistent NFL passer, but there’s a whole lot to like about his game and his upside to develop into a good backup.

Projected Round: Sixth

12. Steven Montez, Colorado

Size: 6-4, 231

The Good: Everything is there. The NFL size, the mobility, the experience, the mobility, the moxie, the look, and even the upside to do a whole lot more. When he was on, he played like a quarterback with the tools to be fantastic, but …

The Not-So-Good: He’s just never been able to put it all together. He’ll look like a world-beater one game, and then something’s a little off the next. It always seemed like he was about to turn a corner and be massive, but it never happened.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s too much talent to ignore. He’ll show off enough in practices to keep him on a roster, but there has to be a steadiness to his game to make any step forward. Someone will like the possibilities.

Projected Round: Fifth

11. Jake Luton, Oregon State

Size: 6-6, 224

The Good: Very big with a live arm and a ton of experience, he’s got the pure-passing skills and talent to quickly step in and at least push the ball down the field. Give him a little time in the pocket and he can produce.

The Not-So-Good: There’s not enough mobility to matter, and he’s going to be pegged as a pure pocket passer. His passes don’t quite look effortless, but he gets the ball there.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s the type who ends up being in the background on Hard Knocks in the quarterback meetings. His size and deep ball passing skills will get him at least a No. 3 spot in the league for a long time.

Projected Round: Sixth

