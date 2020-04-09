NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings 2020: From The College Perspective

Who are the offensive tackles who’ll matter in the 2020 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2020 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings

It’s a fantastic year for offensive tackles with at least five good enough to go in the first round, and a whole slew more ready to go off the board soon after. If it’s not the strongest position up top, it’s not far off.

From the college perspective, here are the top offensive tackles in your 2020 NFL Draft, starting with the ones who’ll be in the mix, and then diving into the five who’ll actually matter over the next ten years of the pro football world.

15. Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State (OG)

Size: 6-5, 331

The Good: The versatility is there to play about any position on the line. He’s got left tackle potential and a relatively cheap value price, but he’s got the body type to become a killer of a guard. He can blast away as well as any offensive lineman in the draft.

The Not-So-Good: He’s a true tweener. He moved well at the combine, but he’s going to have massive problems against NFL speed rushers if he ends up working on the outside.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s going to fall because he doesn’t have a set position, but he can be a starter at four different spots. Assume he’ll start out as a right tackle option, but expect him to have a solid career as a powerful left guard.

Projected Round: Fifth

14. Yasir Durant, Missouri (OG)

Size: 6-6, 331

The Good: A massive blocker, he’s a tough blocker with the run blocking skills to work out just fine as a huge guard if he doesn’t settle in as a right guard. A left tackle for most of his Mizzou career, he was a good veteran for a strong passing offense.

The Not-So-Good: He’s just not athletic enough to trust as an NFL left tackle on a regular basis. He’s got the size and the frame, but he’ll have a rough run against the flashy pass rushers who get off the ball in a hurry.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: A good all-around blocker, he might not have elite next level tackle tools, but he can be tried out at left tackle and might stick. At worst, he’ll be a reliable right tackle or a high-end guard, but he’ll start somewhere.

Projected Round: Fifth

13. Ben Bartch, St. John’s (MN)

Size: 6-6, 309

The Good: One of the best athletes among the draft’s offensive lineman, he’s got the feet, he’s a great fit for a fast-paced offense, and he’s a great fighter. Pumped up, he’s a former tight end and sprinter, and it’s all translating into a potentially great value pick with all the quickness tools.

The Not-So-Good: This is as maxed out as he’ll get. It took everything to pump him up to over 300 pounds, but he’ll never be a next-level mauler and he’ll need a whole lot of time to build into a consistent starter. He’s going to be a project.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: It’s going to take a while before he’s reliable enough to throw out there and not worry, but he’s too athletic and has too much upside to not develop into a good all-around blocker with enormous upside.

Projected Round: Fourth

12. Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Size: 6-8, 311

The Good: All of the tools are there. He’s got an NFL tackle size, he’s lean, he’s got decent power for his frame, and he’s one of the better all-around athletes among the tackles. With the experience to go along with the abilities, he’s got everything a line coach would want to develop.

The Not-So-Good: He’s an okay football player. There’s the willingness to get nasty, but he’s not an elite pass protector considering his tools. Yeah, he’s got great size and a nice frame, but he’s not going to get low – he’s better on the move.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: It’ll be interesting to see what kind of a team takes him. He’s got the upside to be a great value left tackle, and he’s fine at just about everything, but he’s not going to be for everyone. There are more than enough positives to develop into a good-value starter.

Projected Round: Fourth

11. Lucas Niang, TCU

Size: 6-6, 315

The Good: With excellent size and good enough feet to get by, he’s got the upside to be a fantastic starter taken outside of the top 50. A pounder of a run blocker at times, he can bring the thump to go along with the quickness for his bulk to operate in a variety of schemes.

The Not-So-Good: He doesn’t really look the type – he carries his weight in up top and doesn’t necessarily have the NFL frame. Yes, he’s athletic, but he’s not a rock against speed rushers. The biggest problem, though, is his health question marks after suffering a hip injury – he’s just going to be getting back up to speed this offseason.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s a whole lot to like. He’ll fall because he doesn’t fit the cookie-cutter idea of what an NFL tackle should look like, but he was a productive anchor in college and he should be a long-time home somewhere on a line.

Projected Round: Third

NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings Top Ten