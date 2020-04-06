NFL Draft Defensive End, Edge Rusher Rankings 2020: From The College Perspective

Who are the defensive ends and edge rushers who’ll matter in the 2020 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2020 NFL Draft Defensive End, Edge Rusher Rankings

It’s one of the glamour positions now, more than ever. The pass rushers are fantastic in this draft with a big group of deep, talented, and all-around great prospects are there in bunches.

From the college perspective, here are the top quarterbacks in your 2020 NFL Draft, starting with the ones who'll be in the mix, and then diving into the five who'll actually matter over the next ten years of the pro football world.

15. Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Size: 6-3, 261

The Good: Emerging as a big-time pass rusher last season, he grew into the role on the Tulsa line, and then came up with eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 49 tackles. He’s got good size to go along with quickness off the ball. He has game-wrecking upside.

The Not-So-Good: Even with all of the production, it’s going to take a little bit of NFL coaching to get all the finer points down. His production was good, but with a little work he could do a whole lot more.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s the potential for fantastic value here. He might need a little while and some work to be more consistent and do something with all of his tools, but there’s massive pass rushing value in the later rounds.

Projected Round: Fifth

14. Jonathan Garvin, Miami

Size: 6-4, 263

The Good: Versatile enough to work as a hybrid pass rusher, he could end up as a solid outside linebacker or a defensive end if he’s around bulk up front. He might be tall and not all that bulky, but he can hit.

The Not-So-Good: It would be nice if he could get a little bit bulkier. He’s a true tweener who’ll get pounded on against a decent NFL running game.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: When he was on as a sophomore, he was a flash into the backfield with 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He can be a disruptive force, but he might need to get functionally stronger to be a three-down option.

Projected Round: Fifth

13. Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Size: 6-3, 248

The Good: Ultra-productive, he followed up a big three-sack, 18.5 tackle for loss junior season with an unstoppable 15-sack senior campaign with 75 tackles. He’s not huge, but he’s fast – he ripped off a 4.7 – with the hybrid ability to be a specialist as an outside linebacker.

The Not-So-Good: He’s too small and doesn’t really have a sure-thing NFL role. He’s not a true linebacker; he’s a way-undersized defensive end. He’ll get hammered on against the run.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: One of the nation’s most productive pass rushers over the last two seasons, everyone tried to stop him, and no one could do it on a consistent basis. He might not have ideal size, but he’ll be a cheap/value pass rusher late.

Projected Round: Sixth

12. Bradlee Anae, Utah

Size: 6-3, 257

The Good: A pass rushing machine, he was unblockable at times for a fantastic Utah line that was alway pressing. Great over the last three seasons, he finished his career with 29.5 sacks with 40 tackles for loss. There will be knocks on his tools, but he’s a pure football player who’s always working.

The Not-So-Good: Does he have the NFL stuff at just 257 pounds? He’s just okay against the run, and he’s too much of a tweener to be a regular defensive end. He’s a pass rusher without the high-end NFL athleticism needed.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Don’t get caught up in the negatives and the potential concerns, He’s a consistent producer, a leader, and there’s nothing much to worry about when he’s wound up and let go into a backfield. A coaching staff will love him.

Projected Round: Third

11. Alton Robinson, SYracuse

Size: 6-3, 264

The Good: One of the fastest and most explosive defensive ends at the combine, he was fantastic in the short drills, ripped off a sub-4.7 40, and did everything right to look the part. He can close, with 19 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in three years.

The Not-So-Good: He’s not really an outside linebacker and he’s a tad undersized for a true defensive end. More disruptive in 2018, he was a bit too inconsistent last season with his production in the backfield cut in half.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: As long as he’s being used as a pass rusher on pure passing downs, he could crank up a ton of stats as a specialty playmaker in the backfield.

Projected Round: Fourth

