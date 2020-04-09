NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings 2020: From The College Perspective

Who are the cornerbacks who’ll matter in the 2020 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2020 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

It’s a fantastic year for corners.

Last year was a wee bit lacking, but this year is loaded with at least 20 who could legitimately end up starting, or at least get starting consideration. The guys at the top are special, but there’s plenty of value in the later rounds.

From the college perspective, here are the top cornerbacks in your 2020 NFL Draft, starting with the ones who’ll be in the mix, and then diving into the five who’ll actually matter over the next ten years of the pro football world.

BetMGM: bet on who’ll be the 1st Overall Pick …

15. Troy Pride, Notre Dame

Size: 5-11, 193

The Good: He grew into a nice stater for the Irish, finishing is four-year career with 121 tackles, four picks and 18 broken up passes. A speed guy, he’s got the 4.4 wheels and the ability to hang with all the blazers, and he has the experience to be ready right away.

The Not-So-Good: He’s okay. The ball skills are adequate, but they aren’t elite, and he seems to be on the wrong side of too many challenges. There are just enough good traits to make him a part of a secondary, but not necessarily a CB1.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: The speed, athleticism, and experience are good enough to earn him a starting spot. He’s not going to get all that nasty and tough against the run, but he’ll make his share of tackles. However, he’ll need to grow into a big play producer who’ll win more battles.

Projected Round: Fourth

14. Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Size: 5-8, 187

The Good: A fantastic fighter, he makes up for his lack of size with impressive quickness and a massive attitude. It’s as if he wants to be dared to make quarterbacks test him, and they never seemed to learn. Tremendously consistent, he came up with at least 60 tackles in each of his three seasons, made 14 picks, and came up with a whopping 34 broken up passes.

The Not-So-Good: The lack of size is a problem. He’ll battle everyone, and he’s used to dealing with the bulkier targets, but he’ll get hammered on jump ball and he doesn’t quite have the raw quickness to hang with the NFL speed guys.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Find a spot for him. He’s going to dial up the effort on every play, he’ll hit everything, and he’ll take on every challenge to produce. He’s a potential game-wrecker who’ll be a great value pick outside of the top 100.

Projected Round: Fourth

CFN in 60: 2020 NFL Draft Top 5 Running Backs



13. Stanford Samuels, Florida State

Size: 6-1, 187

The Good: While he never quite grew into the superstar FSU defensive back he was expected to become, he was a big-time stat-sheet filler with 145 tackles, eight picks and 16 broken up passes in his three seasons. He’s a long, thin corner, but he’s not afraid to get his nose dirty against the run.

The Not-So-Good: He’s not fast enough. He doesn’t have the bulk to be a regular safety, and the wheels are just okay. While he’ll get around the ball and he’s a smart baller who gets the job done, he can’t handle the NFL speed receivers.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s a role for him somewhere. He’s not going to be for every team and every scheme, but he’s got the ability to turn into a No. 2 corner who’ll be just good enough to be a decent starter.

Projected Round: Fourth

12. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

Size: 5-10, 191

The Good: Super productive, he came up with nine interceptions and 25 broken up passes over the last three years despite being avoided on a regular basis. While he’s not all that big, he got in on 94 career stops with the ability to hit in the open field. The ball skills are there, and so are the wheels. Huge in the leaping drills at the combine, he also added a 4.44 40.

The Not-So-Good: Even though he came up with a good time, he had a few problems with the blazing fast receivers. Even with his experience, there’s enough to work on to think that it might take a year or so of seasoning before he gets comfortable.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Be patient. He’ll drop because he’s not the perfect prospect in several ways, but he always came through and he’s always around the ball. No, he won’t blow anyone up as a tackler, but he’ll get in on everything and work his way into a rotation.

Projected Round: Fourth

11. Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Size: 6-0, 195

The Good: A fantastic pure cover-corner, his technique is sound, he can hold his own against the more physical receivers, and he did a great job of coming through when teams stayed away from Jeff Okudah. Productive for four years, he finished with 140 tackles with five picks and 22 broken up passes.

The Not-So-Good: The NFL speed is lacking. He’s not painfully slow, but he’s not a blazer and will get torched by the fliers on the outside. The tools for a top next-level corner aren’t there, but …

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s a spot for him somewhere. His future might be at safety considering his hitting ability, but he doesn’t have the bulk or size to be an intimidating force. He’ll be fine as a third corner in the rotation, and he’ll be as reliable as they come when he gets to make a play on the ball, but he’ll have to be surrounded by high-end athleticism in a secondary.

Projected Round: Third

NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings Top Ten