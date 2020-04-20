NFL Draft 2020: How Many SEC Players Will Be Drafted In The First Round? Could It Really Be Half Of The Top 32?

NFL Draft 2020: How many SEC players will end up being drafted in the first round? What are the over/under odds?

NFL Draft 2020: SEC

It’s borderline obnoxious, but hardly unexpected.

As much as fans of other college football conferences might want to argue and complain, yeah, the SEC is usually just better.

And why? This isn’t hard. The league has better players than everyone else.

The SEC has owned the recruiting rankings by 85 miles ever since the beginning of the internet, and it comes across year after year in the NFL Draft.

CFN in 60: 2020 Top Five Overall Prospects



Last year, nine SEC players were selected in the first round. Granted it was still 28% of the first 32 picks, but it was still a tad light for the league that handed over ten of its finest players in the 2018 first round, and 12 in 2017.

But is it even possible to for a conference to own half of a first round by accounting for 16 picks?

11 SEC players were selected in 2014 first round, 12 got the call in 2013, and let’s just cheat a little bit and give a little boost to the league in 2011, considering Missouri and Texas A&M were making the move from the Big 12 to the SEC. With the newcomers added, the current SEC programs accounted for the first seven picks of the 2011 NFL Draft and 13 of the first 32.

It took a big bend of the criteria and the SEC still wasn’t even close to getting up to 16 first round picks.

By the way, the BetMGM line for total SEC players drafted in the first round is set at a ridiculous 15.5.

Is it even possible? Helped by Alabama and LSU, yeah.

LSU QB Joe Burrow, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Bama receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, fellow Tide star OT Jedrick Wills, Auburn DT Derrick Brown, Florida CB CJ Henderson, Georgia OT Andrew Thomas, LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. That gets you to nine.

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw will go in the first round, as will LSU LB Patrick Queen. That’s 11, and a long, long, long way to go to get to 16 and the over.

There are others like LSU WR Justin Jefferson and Alabama S Xavier McKinney, who both have a shot of going in the top 32. There’s a chance RB D’Andre Swift and OT Isaiah Wilson from Georgia are both going early, and DE Terrell Lewis and CB Trevon Diggs from Alabama also could get the Day One call.

It’s not entirely insane to make a call that more than half of your 2020 NFL Draft first round will be made up of SEC players.

Let’s try this a different way.

How Many SEC Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

How many players outside of the SEC are guaranteed to go in the first round?

Rapid-fire – Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, Justin Herbert, Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Jordan Love, AJ Terrell. That’s ten, and then it’s all hit-or-miss from a pool of around 15 players who could slide into the top 32.

But SEC players are in that same bucket of first round tweeners.

How crazy do you want to get? Is this really going to be one of the most historic drafts ever in a chest-puffing moment for the It Just Means More league?

Yeah. There are more than enough SEC players to get to 16, and that’s where the value is – minimal as it is.

Prediction: Over

BetMGM line: 15.5, Over +115, Under -141

