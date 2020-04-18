NFL Draft 2020: How Many Oklahoma Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: How many Oklahoma players will end up being drafted in the first round? What are the over/under odds?

NFL Draft 2020: Oklahoma

Has it really been more than ten years since Oklahoma owned the first round of the NFL Draft?

In 2010, QB Sam Bradford went No. 1 overall to the St. Louis Rams. DT Gerald McCoy went No. 3 to Tampa Bay, OT Trent Williams went fourth to Washington, and TE Jermaine Gresham was taken 21st by Cincinnati.

After that, though, OT Lane Johnson to Philadelphia in 2013 was the only Sooner to be selected in the first from 2011 to 2017.

And then Oklahoma gave the NFL Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

For such a powerhouse of a program, 2019 – WR Marquise Brown went to Baltimore with the 25th pick – was the last time since that 2010 run when OU had two players selected in the first round.

The line is set at 2.5.

In the long and glorious history of Oklahoma football, it’s had two players taken in the first round several times, but 2010 was the only time it had more.

To win on the over, you’re asking for the second-best Oklahoma first round ever.

It’ll be a mild upset if any OU player is selected in the top ten, but WR CeeDee Lamb should be close. He’s one guaranteed first rounder, and LB Kenneth Murray should be a lock somewhere around the 20s.

And then there’s …. uhhhhhhh ….

Can Jalen Hurts possibly be a late first round flier? That’s a major stretch – he’ll be a third rounder.

Your only realistic hope for the over is for DT Neville Gallimore to find his way into the low 30s – and it’s possible. He’s a rising prospect in the process who should be taken early on Day Two, but it’s not all that far from around the 38 to 31st or 32nd.

How Many Oklahoma Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

Part of the problem is that Oklahoma just doesn’t have a whole lot of draftable options. Lamb, Murray, Gallimore and Hurts are the only Sooners likely to be selected.

That means to get the over, you 1) need three of the four viable prospects to be picked in the top 32, and 2) you’re asking the gods for history to be made.

That +310 on the over is just so enticing – really, Hurts or Gallimore can’t get in there? – but don’t do it.

It’s no fun, but expect only two Sooners to go on Day One.

Prediction: Under

BetMGM line: 2.5, Over +310, Under -400

