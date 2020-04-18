NFL Draft 2020: How Many Ohio State Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

NFL Draft 2020: How many Ohio State players will end up being drafted in the first round? What are the over/under odds?

NFL Draft 2020: Ohio State

Ohio State is really, really good at the whole sending-players-to-the-NFL thing.

The program has had 12 players taken in the first round and 35 players total in the last four years alone. At least ten Buckeyes should be selected this season, and a whole slew of them should go in the top 100.

But how many will be picked in the first round this year?

Nick Bosa and Dwayne Haskins went in the top 15 last season, two Buckeyes were taken in the first round in 2018, three were selected on Day One in 2017, and a whopping five were taken early in 2016 – and that was before Michael Thomas was picked in the second round.

At least two Ohio State players have been picked in the first round in five of the last six drafts.

The over/under line this year on how many Buckeyes will go in Round 1 is 2.5. Considering two Ohio State players should go in the top three, this seems like it should be an easy over.

It isn’t.

CFN in 60: 2020 Top Five Overall Prospects



Of course, edge rushing superstar Chase Young will be gone right away, likely at the No. 2. If CB Jeff Okudah doesn’t go third to Detroit, he’s almost certainly not slipping out of the top five.

There’s two. Where’s the third guy?

There isn’t one, but there are a whole lot of Buckeyes who have the upside to go early in the second round. All you might need is one of them to slip into the top 32.

How Many Ohio State Players Will Be Drafted In the First Round?

It’ll be a long, long, LONG night if you take the under on the 2.5.

Young and Okudah will be gone before you get settled in, and then …

Crickets.

Could RB JK Dobbins slip into the top 32? It’s not crazy, but it’s unlikely. Expect him to go in the 40s.

Could LB Malik Harrison, DT DaVon Hamilton, CB Damon Arnette and/or S Jordan Fuller be a flier by someone in the first? None of them are likely to go in the second.

There’s absolutely no value or fun whatsoever in the under, but that’s what it’s going to be.

If you want to have fun, go over and root for JK All Day to become JK Thursday.

Sorry.

Prediction: Under

BetMGM line: 2.5, Over +370, Under -500

